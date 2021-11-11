How betting on subculture drove a music streaming platform’s growth

The key to achieving this intimate level of understanding and laying a healthy foundation for brand to consumer relationships, is to think macro and deliver micro. In other words, brands with an intimate understanding of how to speak to audience subcultures at a micro level, are able to build positive brand perception at a macro level. This school of thought requires a layered approach tasking marketers to bet on subculture, respond versus react and differentiate culture from pop culture.

Using this formula, Audiomack is carving space in the streaming industry alongside Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. Garnering more than 5 billion global streams a month with an original content viewership of more than 200 million, Audiomack ranks within the top 10 of music apps on iOS and Android. This performance is the result of generating brand awareness, trust and engagement with niche communities: Dave Edwards, senior VP revenue, says Audiomack’s global audience is more than 90% multicultural and 93% under age 34.

Bet on subculture

Through its Hometown Heroes vertical, Audiomack partners with influential tastemakers in various cities such as Yan Snead, Miss Milan, PJ Gordon, Marc Gianni, Rosecrans Vic, Adeyemi Adetunji and more to curate playlists boasting local talent that might otherwise go unnoticed by competitors. To gain playlist placement on most streaming platforms, there’s a known barrier to entry that requires industry connections and budget. It’s discouraging for the gifted musician that doesn’t have connections in major industry hubs. That barrier to entry is exactly what gives Audiomack a unique value proposition. Using Hometown Heroes, Audiomack is an accessible brand where rising talent can grow their fanbase locally and beyond.

“It’s about the person’s take on local culture overall,” said Jason Johnson, VP of strategic partnerships and brand strategy. “Whoever we work with, we want to know that they’re tapped in. Where are the dopest pop-up shops and places people hang out? What are the community organizations we can partner with to give back from a musical perspective? It’s about being able to activate in your city by doing something truly impactful.”

Don’t react. Respond

In recent years we’ve seen evidence of reactionary and responsive marketing in the way brands have shown up with regard to hot cultural topics such as race, ethnic and gender equality, environmental awareness, and overall progressiveness. Some were reactionary, like Pepsi with its tone-deaf reaction to the trending police brutality conversation, starring a celeb who couldn’t possibly relate. The campaign had the right topical focus, but lacked cultural context in an attempt at social awareness. The result? Massive backlash and Pepsi’s lowest intent to purchase in 8 years. McDonald’s, on the other hand, responded to a viral video of contaminated meat being processed by its supplier with a nostalgia-driven campaign reminding consumers they’ve always trusted McDonald’s—along with an editorialized FAQ landing page tackling any questions around how it makes its chicken. Nuggets sales increased by 10%.

Responsive marketing wins because it’s driven by full cultural context to inform the best ways a brand can be a resource and partner to the market it’s selling to. Audiomack entered the African market—a formidable frontier of technological and musical advancement—through strategic partnerships with entities including Afrochella, Ziki Media and Diageo Nigeria. The company positioned itself as a resource to increase visibility and support for emerging artists through out-of-home advertisement, live educational and concert activations and original content. Additionally, Audiomack has made unlimited music and content streaming free to more than 82 million users through its partnership with South African mobile service provider MTN Nigeria.

“It’s about being intentional,” said Johnson. We have no room for error in going over there and being culture vultures. It was about acknowledging that this is their continent, finding allies, learning about what their artist’s needs are, and being of service.”

Culture doesn’t always mean pop culture

Speaking to the cultural values of a consumer group is the cornerstone of building trust and engagement, but those values aren’t always synonymous with pop culture. Generally, marketers and advertisers think culture pertains to whatever is considered cool in pop culture, specifically music, fashion, and entertainment.

Neutrogena, for instance, can easily be aligned with pop-cultural relevance because the product, partnerships, messaging are reflected in mass media and the everyday lives of a consumer market that cares about physical appearance.

Bass Pro Shop, on the other hand, markets to a high culture. It appeals to outdoorsmen and women whose lifestyle is niche. Its customers are not normally found in headlines nor does their vernacular turn into mainstream language.

By appealing to artists and listeners with passion for the lifestyle of music connoisseurship, Audiomack also markets to a high culture. It doesn’t rely on virality and label partnerships to identify talent. The brand instead relies on its micro-communities in local cities, to organically determine what music is poised to be popular on the macro-level of mainstream music. All while building trust as a reputable music source for the rising generation of listeners.