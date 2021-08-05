Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How the hot ad tech job market is creating new hiring practices

There's a flood of job openings as cash-flush companies put new money to work
By Mike Juang. Published on August 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Fernando Machado's next marketing challenge is saving Activision Blizzard’s reputation
Credit: Istock

Unscheduled pay bumps, executive-level poaching, and employees that quit for a better offer on the first day of a new job: ad tech employees are reaping the benefits of an overheated job market — and companies are struggling to keep up.

The industry is flooded with job openings as the industry prepares for the demise of the third-party cookie, an opportunity that’s leading to a surge in public offerings and creating cash-flush ad tech firms looking to put the money to work with new hires. 

“Everyone is slammed to the bone,” says Josh Marmer, managing director and partner at recruiting firm AC Lion. “No one’s ever seen this before. It’s the most manic hiring spree we’ve ever seen.” Marmer says demand for ad tech candidates is now so plentiful his firm focuses on more exclusive, senior-level searches for companies. 

Marmer says he recently filled an account management role at an ad tech firm, only for the new hire to quit on the first day to take on the same job in a different company that paid $30,000 more.

Related Articles
WPP's data unit names Brendan Moorcroft as CEO
Mike Juang
Zeta Global taps Trade Desk's global marketing head for CMO job
Mike Juang
Innovid plans to go public as investor interest in ad tech continues
Mike Juang

Such stories have become more common. Martech firm Zeta Global has even seen some new hires leave before they start their first day, lured away by better offers. “Many companies in the market have had large liquidity events and have more money in their pockets,” says Neej Gore, chief data officer at Zeta Global. “They are able to pay more than before.”

“It’s very hot; there’s more demand right now than supply of candidates,” says Risa Goldberg, president at the recruiting firm Media Recruiting Group. She says the job market exploded in March, driven both by ad tech’s boom and rising vaccination levels.

And a booming ad tech market means companies are considering whether to hire outside talent or compel people to stay with increased salaries or incentives like restricted stock. Some attribute part of the boom to the demand for hires with startup experience. “People are looking for other successful individuals, people who have driven growth,” says Timothy Rogers, senior VP of CRM and omnichannel at Criteo. “They want people who have been there, done that.”

The fierce competition has forced recruiters to get creative and break recruiting norms. “Recruiters reach out and say the salary and the company name,” says Avi Mally, CEO of recruiting firm Three Pillars Recruiting. “It’s something I’ve taught against...but right now, it’s so noisy we assume every candidate is interviewing with five to 10 other companies, so some recruiters are just laying their cards out and saying what the job pays, and the response rate has gone up significantly.”

Meanwhile, candidates are also using the charged job market to leverage existing offers. “Internal promotion is now our biggest competitor,” says AC Lion’s Marmer. “There was a period where I would lose someone to an internal promotion, losing candidates in process.” He says some companies are promoting people before they are usually up for review, giving out abnormally large salary raises, leadership roles, and job titles that all short-circuit the interview process. “Those companies are hiring themselves, but also can’t let go of their talent,” says Marmer. “It’s easier to overpay, and if you remotely like someone, to keep them, than find new talent.”

The ultra competitive hiring surge is unlikely to let up any time soon, fuelled by a pandemic bounceback and the opportunity to fill the void left by third-party cookies. “Hiring needs to evolve,” says Delphine Hernoux, chief data and analytics officer for Wavemaker North America, a unit of WPP. “We need to balance the needs and desire of people ticking old boxes and people coming with curiosity, because it’s an evolving industry.”

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Fernando Machado's next marketing challenge is saving Activision Blizzard’s reputation

Fernando Machado's next marketing challenge is saving Activision Blizzard’s reputation
How Discord is luring brands like Jack in the Box, Chipotle and AllSaints

How Discord is luring brands like Jack in the Box, Chipotle and AllSaints
Fox's advertising rebound was fueled by Tubi and live sports

Fox's advertising rebound was fueled by Tubi and live sports
Roku falls short of expectations on active customers and hours streamed

Roku falls short of expectations on active customers and hours streamed
TikTok experiments with Stories that last 24 hours like Snapchat videos

TikTok experiments with Stories that last 24 hours like Snapchat videos
Google accused in suit of fixing ad rates with a Facebook deal

Google accused in suit of fixing ad rates with a Facebook deal
Carolyn Everson joins Instacart as president

Carolyn Everson joins Instacart as president
What brands should know about the metaverse

What brands should know about the metaverse