Jose Cuervo is building a metaverse distillery

Jose Cuervo is opening a virtual distillery as a way to connect with younger consumers who are interested in the metaverse.

The tequila brand’s “metadistillery” is slated to open in Decentraland this summer. The virtual space will include tequila education, limited edition products and entertainment for users 21 and older.

Jose Cuervo won’t be the first brand to bring alcohol to the metaverse. In February, Miller Light set up a virtual bar in Decentraland, where visitors were able to watch the brand’s Super Bowl ad. Bud Light Next’s Super Bowl ad also included a nod to the metaverse and NFTs.

Brands have been making the jump into the metaverse over the last few months, from Roblox activations to NFTs, in a bid to attract younger consumers. According to a Harris Poll survey in December, 38% of Gen Zers think “the metaverse will be the next big thing and will become part of our lives in the next decade.”