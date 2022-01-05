Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Magnite acquires audience data startup, boosting privacy solutions

Nth Party is focused on building secure methods of sharing and analyzing audience data
By Asa Hiken. Published on January 05, 2022.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20220105_magniteAcquisition_3x2
Credit: iStock

Sell-side platform Magnite has acquired software startup Nth Party to bolster its identity and audience data solutions for buyers and sellers.

Nth Party is focused on developing cryptographic software that will allow companies to share and analyze audience data in a safer and more privacy-compliant manner. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston.

Effective immediately, Nth Party’s team of seven employees, five of whom are engineers, will report to Magnite’s VP of engineering Robert Lyons. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition sees Magnite building out its first-party data solutions amid an industry-wide transition away from third-party cookies, which Google plans to phase out near the end of 2023.

“First-party audience data is becoming increasingly important to the future of advertising. The seasoned Nth Party team will accelerate our existing data activation efforts immensely,” said Adam Soroca, chief product officer at Magnite.

Another motivation for the deal is meeting the increasing level of scrutiny from consumers about how their data is used. Nth Party’s software uses cryptography, the same house of protective systems behind cryptocurrency. With the startup’s tech and team of engineers, Magnite could outfit its data solutions with the kind of privacy compliance that is becoming a must-have for buyers and sellers. 

“By combining our specialized strength in leveraging secure multi-party computation to enhance data privacy with Magnite’s talented team of experts and their first-rate clients, we’ll be able to bring effective audience data solutions to an even larger market,” said Shereen Shermak, CEO at Nth Party.

The Nth Party deal follows a series of acquisitions made by Magnite in 2021, mostly focused on the connected TV space. The SSP bought ad platform SpotX for $1.17 billion in February and ad tech firm SpringServe in July. With its new deals, Magnite’s list of clients now include AMC Networks, Fox and Roku.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

