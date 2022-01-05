Magnite acquires audience data startup, boosting privacy solutions

Sell-side platform Magnite has acquired software startup Nth Party to bolster its identity and audience data solutions for buyers and sellers.

Nth Party is focused on developing cryptographic software that will allow companies to share and analyze audience data in a safer and more privacy-compliant manner. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston.

Effective immediately, Nth Party’s team of seven employees, five of whom are engineers, will report to Magnite’s VP of engineering Robert Lyons. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition sees Magnite building out its first-party data solutions amid an industry-wide transition away from third-party cookies, which Google plans to phase out near the end of 2023.

“First-party audience data is becoming increasingly important to the future of advertising. The seasoned Nth Party team will accelerate our existing data activation efforts immensely,” said Adam Soroca, chief product officer at Magnite.