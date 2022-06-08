The power of real-time customer data and personalization

Home Depot has led the way in bridging the online and offline shopping experience. As part of the company’s interconnected retail strategy, a seamless experience extends across e-commerce, an award-winning mobile app and in-store services such as pickup lockers and an in-app product locator.

Now, Home Depot is partnering with Adobe to obtain comprehensive insights across multiple touchpoints of the customer journey. This will enable the company to optimize experiences across channels while refining marketing investments. It also marks the next phase of a partnership with Adobe that began with such digital tools as web analytics and A/B testing, as well as Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications to design and deliver new online services and experiences.

“The Home Depot made early investments in providing omnichannel shopping experiences, and these digital and physical assets continue to guide our strategic priorities,” said Melanie Babcock, VP of integrated media at Home Depot.

“Our expanded partnership with Adobe will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalization at scale and further optimizing the Home Depot experience across online and in-store,” she said.

Making the digital economy personal is the priority for leading enterprise businesses worldwide and a relentless focus on personalized customer experience has long been the guiding light for Home Depot. With Adobe Experience Platform, Home Depot can align teams around a single view of the customer, with strict governance and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more connected and relevant.

Offering personalized product suggestions

As the digital economy expands, 72% of consumers say that poor personalization decreases their trust in brands. Home Depot is addressing this.

With the adoption of Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Data Platform (RT-CDP), Home Depot can support highly personalized experiences by offering products that customers need to finish their projects, rather than offering products that are not relevant to their project goals. From do-it-yourselfers to pros, Home Depot can customize every interaction, helping customers finish their projects seamlessly.

Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), underpinning Adobe’s Real-Time-CDP, is a central hub that brings together relevant online and offline data from across Home Depot’s organization. It acts as a foundation for personalization efforts, while also empowering organizational efficiency.

The platform has already produced early results, allowing teams to activate personalization campaigns in 24 hours or less, reduced from a previous seven to 10 days. Because of this enhanced speed, if a customer is shopping for a product and purchases it, that customer will no longer receive irrelevant offerings days after the purchase.

Adobe’s RT-CDP is a single source of truth and accessible through Adobe’s customer journey analytics. The program enables teams to be more efficient with their marketing spend by making their content more relevant and less repetitive, whether it be with advertising campaigns, social media or in other channels.

Home Depot isn’t the only company benefiting from Adobe’s Real-Time CDP. Learn more about how other brands, like London-based TSB Bank, are leveraging Real-Time CDP to provide personal, omnichannel customer experiences.