Samsung’s metaverse ‘quest’ combines NFTs, sustainability and Valentine’s Day

Samsung is marketing in the metaverse with a Valentine’s Day “quest,” but instead of earning candy hearts and flowers, players will plant virtual trees and collect non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Dubbed “Turn Red Hearts Green,” the experience will take place in Samsung’s 837X world, a virtual space modeled after its flagship store at 837 Washington Street in New York City. 837X exists in Decentraland and is intended to be an immersive playground in which players can interact with Samsung’s technology and participate in branded experiences. It was unveiled at this year’s CES conference.

The occasion for “Turn Hearts Red Green” is Samsung’s annual smartphone showcase, Galaxy Unpacked, which will be available for live viewing inside 837X’s Connectivity Theater on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET. The effort shows how brands are promoting products in the metaverse in ways that go well beyond typical press announcements and consumer outreach.

The quest begins after the showcase, when players will be instructed by an in-game character, then sent out into the virtual space to collect up to 10 recyclable product boxes. Upon completion, they will receive a seed to plant a tree in the 837X Sustainability Forest, as well as an NFT badge. Players who return to the world on Valentine’s Day will be able to complete the quest and claim a unique virtual wearable. A hunt for Easter eggs and the opportunity to earn a more exclusive NFT badge will also be included in the experience.