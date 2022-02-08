Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Samsung’s metaverse ‘quest’ combines NFTs, sustainability and Valentine’s Day

Experience takes place in a virtual world modeled after its NYC flagship store
By Asa Hiken. Published on February 08, 2022.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20220207_samsung_837X_valentines_PR_forest_v01_3x2.jpg
Credit: Samsung

Samsung is marketing in the metaverse with a Valentine’s Day “quest,” but instead of earning candy hearts and flowers, players will plant virtual trees and collect non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Dubbed “Turn Red Hearts Green,” the experience will take place in Samsung’s 837X world, a virtual space modeled after its flagship store at 837 Washington Street in New York City. 837X exists in Decentraland and is intended to be an immersive playground in which players can interact with Samsung’s technology and participate in branded experiences. It was unveiled at this year’s CES conference.

The occasion for “Turn Hearts Red Green” is Samsung’s annual smartphone showcase, Galaxy Unpacked, which will be available for live viewing inside 837X’s Connectivity Theater on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET. The effort shows how brands are promoting products in the metaverse in ways that go well beyond typical press announcements and consumer outreach.

The quest begins after the showcase, when players will be instructed by an in-game character, then sent out into the virtual space to collect up to 10 recyclable product boxes. Upon completion, they will receive a seed to plant a tree in the 837X Sustainability Forest, as well as an NFT badge. Players who return to the world on Valentine’s Day will be able to complete the quest and claim a unique virtual wearable. A hunt for Easter eggs and the opportunity to earn a more exclusive NFT badge will also be included in the experience.

Samsung's 837X shows how brands are combining metaverse marketing with places and concepts that exist in the real world. Similar to how Samsung’s virtual platform is modeled after its flagship store, Nike’s “Nikeland” experience in Roblox is inspired by the brand’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Nike also recently brought a version of “Nikeland” to its House of Innovation in New York City through AR-based filters and games.

Samsung’s first 837X experience at CES opened to viewers by hosting a mixed reality dance party hosted from the physical New York flagship and offering NFT badges that could be redeemed to enter a raffle for virtual clothing collections. The electronics brand also introduced a metaverse experience at CES called “My House,” which exists on the virtual avatar platform Zepeto.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

