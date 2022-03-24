See Snap’s Oscar commercial inspired by the deaf community

Snap will run 15-second and 30-second spots during the Oscars, with the shorter spot running on digital and social channels during the ceremony. The creative was conceived and produced by Snap's internal creative team. The spots were shot and directed by filmmakers Daniel Mercadante and Katina Mercadante (who can communicate using ASL) from production company Park Pictures.

Disney, which will broadcast the ceremony on ABC, recently announced that it has sold all 60 of the commercial slots for the Oscars. Other brands airing spots include Crypto.com, Rolex, Best Buy, Geico, Google, Discovery+, Disney+, Kellogg, Meta, State Farm, Subway and Lionsgate.

Snapchat's spot is a nod to the increase in deaf representation at this year's awards. The film “CODA” (which stands for “child of deaf adults”) was nominated for Best Picture and is the first movie starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles. One of the film’s actors, Troy Kotsur, is the first deaf male actor to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film “Audible,” which follows a senior football player at the Maryland School for the Deaf, is nominated for Best Documentary (Short Subject).