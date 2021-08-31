TikTok partners with Influential to help brands find creators

TikTok is integrating Influential, an influencer marketing company, into its Creator Marketplace to allow advertisers to better discover and identify creators that are right for their brand.

Influential, which creates branded content on social platforms via their AI-powered technology, will be able to see stats on creators that are already a part of TikTok’s Creator Marketplace. The partnership will also give Influential clients insight into TikTok audience demographics, content, keywords, engagement rates, views, growth trends, and best-performing videos, helping to find the right creators for brands’ native and paid campaigns. The integration means Influential will also be able to invite influencers to campaigns.

"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands,” Melissa Yang, TikTok’s head of ecosystem partnerships, said in the announcement. “We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way.”