TikTok partners with Influential to help brands find creators

The influencer agency’s clients include DoorDash and McDonald’s
By Erika Wheless. Published on August 31, 2021.
LinkedIn tells advertisers it is shutting down Stories videos
Credit: TikTok

TikTok is integrating Influential, an influencer marketing company, into its Creator Marketplace to allow advertisers to better discover and identify creators that are right for their brand.

Influential, which creates branded content on social platforms via their AI-powered technology, will be able to see stats on creators that are already a part of TikTok’s Creator Marketplace. The partnership will also give Influential clients insight into TikTok audience demographics, content, keywords, engagement rates, views, growth trends, and best-performing videos, helping to find the right creators for brands’ native and paid campaigns. The integration means Influential will also be able to invite influencers to campaigns.

"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands,” Melissa Yang, TikTok’s head of ecosystem partnerships, said in the announcement. “We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way.”

Brands have been looking to capitalize on TikTok’s reach and popularity, including new  shoppable opportunities. This is fuelling the need for creators to serve as brand ambassadors. But brands want to see a good return on those creator partnerships, and finding the right influencer takes time, effort, and data. Influential claims that the new integration will give clients better first party data to support those partnerships.

“With brands leaning into short form video content more than ever before, Influential is providing the data, technology, insights, and access to talent of all sizes for brand clients,” Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, said in a statement. “TikTok is clearly the most sought after audience and platform for brand integrations and we at Influential are excited to join forces to drive engagement, brand safety, and business outcomes on TikTok”.

Influential has previously worked with DoorDash and McDonald’s on their TikTok campaigns. For DoorDash, Influential helped with a consumer-focused campaign called “Fat Sal’s,” which spotlighted diverse voices to drive interest around the popular Los Angeles-based restaurant. Another was aimed at attracting new Dasher’s by highlighting a flexible work schedule. Influential also worked with McDonald’s on campaigns for the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy McNuggets.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social platforms’ advertising and product updates. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

