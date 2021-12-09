TikTok returns to CES—joining other in-person digital marketers

The return of in-person events for next month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will also see the return of major players in the digital advertising space. TikTok is the latest marketer to sign on for exhibition, joining a list that already includes Meta, Amazon, Google and Snap, according to an announcement made today by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which owns and produces CES.
An additional 200 companies and 10,000 attendees have registered in the last 10 days, indicating a surge of excitement for the annual tech conference that was virtual-only this year due to the pandemic. While necessary, the virtual parameters of CES 2021 missed out on much of the live buzz that fuels the tech world.
Of course, the return of CES in person comes amid an uptick in COVID cases and the emergence of the new Omicron variant.
Next year’s convention will be held from Jan.5 through Jan. 8 in Las Vegas and include hybrid events featuring over 1,900 exhibitors.