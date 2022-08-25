The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

This virtual influencer activation did not go as planned. Earlier this month, Capitol Music Group—which runs Capitol Records—signed a virtual rapper named FN Meka. But the deal quickly earned backlash from the public as well as advocacy groups, with nonprofit Industry Blackout claiming the avatar embodies “gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics.”

Meka is a Black avatar with face tattoos, green braids and 10 million followers on TikTok. While the avatar is voiced by a real person, its lyrics, melody and overall sound are created by artificial intelligence. The project is backed by next-gen music company Factory New. The character’s backstory, which included an image of Meka being beaten by a police officer, was also derided by the public.

Merely a few weeks after the initial announcement, Capitol decided to scrap the deal and released a public apology. The original press release has also been deleted. Despite virtual influencers showing promise amid the burgeoning metaverse, FN Meka’s story demonstrates the fine line between producing realness and creating a mockery of it. Creators and companies should keep this in mind when developing their own digital personas.

