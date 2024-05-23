Why WPP partnered with OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Of utmost importance to WPP is Anthropic’s ties to Amazon, whose investment has conferred even more security and tighter guardrails, said Pretorius. Amazon offers Claude 3 through Bedrock, its AI hub connected to AWS. With Amazon at the helm, WPP can scale Claude through Open more easily than if it were accessing the AI like an end consumer, Pretorius said.

Claude 3 is composed of three models of varying capability: Haiku, which is the fastest but least powerful; Sonnet; and Opus, the most powerful. These clear and distinct value propositions are an advantage, according to Pretorius, because they can be leveraged for more specific task completion. On account of its speed, Haiku is optimal for quick summarization of a document, he said, whereas Opus is best for achieving more expansive creativity.

Pretorius also lauded the models’ ability to explain why they produce certain outputs—an especially important feature when marketers are training an AI with different datasets. Being able to successfully interrogate a model is also key to improving its mistakes.

One small but potentially valuable aspect of Claude 3 is the upper limit of text that a user can include in an individual prompt, typically referred to as its context window. All three models offer a context window of 200,000 tokens, or about 150,000 words; in comparison, GPT-4’s context window is 128,000 tokens, or roughly 96,000 words. This means that marketers using Claude can process more files simultaneously—or just bigger ones—when completing tasks.

“When you can combine [many documents] into a single prompt, it becomes very powerful,” said Pretorius.