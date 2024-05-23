Why WPP partnered with OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Entering this week, WPP’s AI brand platform, Open, had integrations with some of the most capable large language models (LLMs) available, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini. But on Wednesday, the advertising giant welcomed a new system into the fold, developed by a lesser-known but equally tenacious company considered by many to be the closest challenger, amongst upstart research labs, to OpenAI.
Anthropic, founded just three years ago, will now see its Claude 3 models being used across the marketing process by more than 100,000 WPP employees—the largest implementation of its technology within the advertising industry.
The partnership signals how Anthropic is becoming an attractive AI provider for marketers. In March, Accenture struck a deal with Anthropic and Amazon Web Services to bring Claude to its enterprise clients. A week later, Amazon completed a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, further tying its cloud business and customers to the startup’s AI prowess.