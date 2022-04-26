YouTube's ad growth slows, partly from Apple's data limits

YouTube’s growth in advertising revenue slowed in the first quarter of 2022, according to the parent company Alphabet, which also runs Google and released its financial report on Tuesday. Alphabet executives called out the YouTube weakness in the report, saying that it was partly due to the war in Ukraine, which disrupted services in Europe and led to lower demand from brands there. But YouTube also has been stressed by privacy rules and data restrictions, like Apple's anti-tracking policies, that affected direct-response advertising.

In the first quarter this year, YouTube's revenue increased 14.9% year over year, from $6 billion to $6.87 billion. That was a smaller boost compared to the last quarter, when YouTube ad revenue was up 25% year over year. Meanwhile, YouTube’s ad revenue increased 48.71% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, when the growth was substantially high due to the surge in online activity through the first year of the pandemic.

“The largest factor was lapping an exceptionally strong [first] quarter [in 2021] in direct response,” said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet.

YouTube is an important component of Google's advertising business. The video site is one of its biggest draws for brands, especially as the company heads into NewFront season, the time of year when platforms pitch advertisers to score big ad commitments. In its earnings call, Google execs discussed how YouTube's growth rate had been affected by global issues and internet policy changes, like updated privacy rules on web browsers and mobile devices.

