A continually updated list of brands joining the Facebook ad boycott
The list of brands boycotting Facebook over its hate speech policies is growing by the hour as the “Stop Hate for Profit” movement organized by civil rights groups continues to gain steam. Some marketers have extended their ad freeze to other social media companies. Many have paused their Facebook spending beyond July until action is taken. Below, a continually updated list of who’s doing what, with the latest moves first.
Beam Suntory
The owner of Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Effen vodka and Hornitos tequila joined the boycott on June 28, saying it would pause all paid Facebook and Instagram ads in the U.S. in July. “We hope this collective action helps catalyze positive change and accountability, and we will evaluate our advertising approach beyond July as we await Facebook’s response,” the company stated.
Starbucks
The world’s largest coffee company says it is pausing advertising on all social media platforms in the U.S. starting at the beginning of July. Starbucks says it is continuing discussions internally, and with its media partners and civil rights organizations, “in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech.” The Seattle-based chain issued its announcement on June 28.
Diageo
The liquor company, parent to brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Guinness, Cîroc and Crown Royal, is pausing spend on all major social media platforms, including Twitter, globally starting July 1. Diageo announced the decision on Twitter on June 27.
Levi’s
The clothing company will pause all paid Facebook and Instagram advertising globally “at least” through the end of July, Chief Marketing Officer Jen Sey stated in a corporate blog post on June 26. “When we re-engage will depend on Facebook’s response.” Sey acknowledged some of the recent steps Zuckerberg has taken, but “it’s simply not enough,” she said. The clothier has a history of inserting itself into the political arena.
Coca-Cola Co.
The beverage giant on June 26 said it would pause spending on all social media platforms globally, including Google-owned YouTube, for at least 30 days.
Hershey Co.
The candy marketer joined the July boycott on June 26, and also stated it would slash its spending with the social media giant by a third for the rest of the year, including on Instagram.
Honda
The marketer's U.S. division on June 26 became the first automaker to publicly join the movement, stating that during July it would “withhold its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, choosing to stand with people united against hate and racism.”
Unilever
The consumer packaged goods giant on June 26 halted all ad spending on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S. through the end of the year. The company had spent $42.3 million on Facebook (not counting Instagram) ads in 2019 and $2.1 million each month in April and May, according to Pathmatics. Its Ben & Jerry’s brand made the move earlier, saying on June 23 it would pause Facebook spend “to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate.”
JanSport
“Count us out Facebook,” JanSport wrote in a tweet on June 26. The backpack and apparel brand says it will stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram for the month of July, standing with the NAACP and ADL.
Flickr
Don MacAskill, CEO at image and video service Flickr, which also owns SmugMug, posted on Twitter on June 26 that the company would halt Facebook advertising. “We're a tiny fish in a massive ocean, but we're happy to be joining the boycott,” he wrote.
Birchbox
The brand joined the boycott on June 26, targeting Facebook and Instagram. As a direct-to-consumer pure play, Birchbox’s move represents a bigger sacrifice than other brand moves, because it is leaving two of the top platforms for direct sellers.
LendingClub
The lending company announced in a tweet it would pause ads on Facebook and Instagram starting July 1.
Viber
On June 25, Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Viber, announced in a tweet that the Rakuten-owned instant messaging service will stop advertising on the platform and will remove Facebook-related contact points from its app, including Facebook Connect, Facebook SDK and Giphy. “Facebook mishandles users' data, lacks privacy in its apps, and has taken an outrageous stand avoiding the necessary steps to protect the public from violent and dangerous rhetoric,” writes Agaoua.
Verizon
The nation's largest carrier on June 25 set off a cascade of boycotts from other brands after the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP published an open letter saying its ads were being placed next to hateful content on Facebook. Verizon in a statement said it was “pausing” its ad spend on the social media platform until a brand safety solution was developed to prevent the issue from happening again. In 2017, Verizon took similar action against YouTube.
Eileen Fisher
The women’s clothing brand announced in a tweet on June 24 that it would pause all ads on Facebook and Instagram for the month of July.
Magnolia Pictures
On June 23, the film distributor announced in a tweet that it would halt advertising on Facebook and Instagram, starting immediately, through the end of July. “We are seeking meaningful change at Facebook and the end to their amplification of hate speech,” the company stated in a tweet.
Arc’teryx
In a tweet on June 23, Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx announced it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram globally through “at least the end of July.”
Ben & Jerry’s
The Unilever-owned ice cream brand announced it would pause its Facebook ads ahead of Unilever joining the cause. “Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate,” wrote the brand in a tweet on June 23.
Eddie Bauer
The Bellevue, Washington-based retailer on June 23 tweeted that it would stop its paid ads on Facebook and Instagram through the end of July, effective immediately.
Dashlane
Password manager Dashlane said in a tweet on June 22 that it would stop all paid and organic posts on Facebook and Instagram through July “at minimum.”
Patagonia
The Ventura, California-based brand on June 21 froze its Facebook and Instagram spend "at least through the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant,” marketing head Cory Bayers said in a statement.
Upwork
The recruiting company’s CEO, Hayden Brown, says “We’re out too,” in a tweet on June 19, announcing it would stop ad spend on Facebook in July.
REI
The outdoors retailer on REI on June 19 announced an Instagram and Facebook ad freeze for the month of July as the brand continues to put “people over profits.”
The North Face
The outdoors apparel retailer on June 19 became the first high-profile brand to join the Facebook ad boycott, saying it would pause its U.S. spend immediately “until stricter policies are put in place to stop racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation from circulating on the platform.”