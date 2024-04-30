How Meta’s safety investments empower brands through global change

In the age of the 24/7 news cycle, advertisers have to build uncertainty into their playbooks. They’ve had to adapt their media strategies to meet the moment, from ad creative and audience targeting to media budgets and brand suitability controls.

It’s important that they continue to prepare for the unexpected: Over the last year, we’ve seen rapid innovation of generative AI, geopolitical conflicts and continued macroeconomic shifts. And this year, more than 2 billion people are going to the polls for elections.

In my role at Meta, I spend time listening to global advertisers and agencies. Many are thinking about what the media environment means for their brands this year. Advertisers want to have confidence that the platforms they rely upon are safe for people and that they are being offered control and transparency for their ads.

Here, we are sharing some of the ways we are prioritizing this in the context of the growth of GenAI and global elections as we face the year ahead.

How we are adapting to GenAI



Meta removes content that violates our policies, including content that is created or altered by artificial intelligence. While we have used AI technology in enforcement for years in proactive detection, automation and prioritization, we’re optimistic that GenAI will be able to help us enforce our policies and increase precision at global scale.

We believe it’s important to help people know when content they’re seeing online is created by AI, particularly as they are coming across it for the first time and in the context of elections. This is why we have introduced a new AI ads transparency policy this year for advertisers globally who are running ads about social issues, elections and politics, and shared our new approach to labeling AI-generated organic media.

A comprehensive approach to elections



This work is bigger than any one company and will require a huge effort across the industry, government and civil society. That’s why Meta—along with more than 20 other technology companies—signed the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections.

No tech company does more or invests more to protect the integrity of elections online than Meta, not just during election periods but at all times. We have around 40,000 people working on safety and security, and have invested more than $20 billion in teams and technology in this area since 2016. Our approach is based on the many elections that are happening around the world each year. It gives people a voice and helps support participation in the civic process, while also combating voter interference and foreign influence.

We incorporate the lessons we’ve learned to help stay ahead of emerging threats, and we use our technology to detect and remove content that violates our policies, whether or not it was created by AI. We run election operation centers, which bring together subject matter experts for real-time monitoring so that we can address potential abuse by bad actors. We also have an industry-leading global fact-checking network, with nearly 100 partners around the world to review and rate viral misinformation in more than 60 languages.

Prioritizing brand safety and suitability



Maintaining the safety of our platforms for people is critical, and we know it’s also important for advertisers to have confidence about the types of content that their ads appear within or alongside.

For years, we’ve offered a suite of brand safety and suitability controls, and last year we launched a new AI-powered inventory filter for Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. If an advertiser doesn’t want their ads to appear next to content focused on debated social issues, they can select the “Limited” inventory filter. We’re excited to share that this tool is available in dozens of languages, including Italian, Polish, Swedish, and 13 languages spoken in the south Asian subcontinent that have been added as of today.

We’re also providing advertisers transparency with third-party verification. This gives advertisers valuable insight into the content their ads are running adjacent to, allowing them to measure their brand suitability. This is the first election cycle of this scale where advertisers will have these added layers of control and transparency into their campaigns to help protect their brands.

As media environments become more and more complex, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made in providing advertisers with industry-leading controls and transparency. We will continue our ongoing commitments to brand safety and suitability as all of us navigate this year of variability from major world events and the advancement of new technologies.

