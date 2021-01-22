Digital

Pinterest launches next phase of augmented reality beauty regimen

Brands like Lancôme, YSL, Urban Decay and NYX Cosmetics try on Pinterest's new eyeshadow trick
By Garett Sloane. Published on January 22, 2021.
The 10 best Instagram analytics tools for 2021

Pinterest built more 'Try' options into its AR platform that now works with eyeshadow.

Credit: Pinterest

Pinterest is building more augmented reality options for brands, especially cosmetics makers, with a new “AR Try” feature that applies eyeshadow, which was announced at the NRF retail conference today.

Pinterest has been developing e-commerce tools that compete with apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Augmented reality has become an essential tool for many online marketers, since it allows consumers to virtually inspect new products. Snapchat, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, TikTok and others have been developing AR products for marketers.

“While it might not be as easy to walk into a store and try on makeup, this is the next best thing,” Pinterest said in its announcement. “In many ways, this allows the camera to replicate a mirror and provide recommendations along the way, leading to happier purchases that you’re less likely to return.”

Last year, Pinterest released its first AR feature, which let consumers try on shades of lipstick, and today’s announcement expands to eyeshadow. It’s a small step for the platform, which is trying to become a consistent presence in the online strategies of all types of brands.

Lancôme, YSL, Urban Decay and NYX Cosmetics were among the brands adopting Pinterest’s AR technology. Beauty marketers have been some of the fastest brands to see the power of augmented reality in advertising, with consumers glued to their phones and looking for style tips. Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with real-world retailers shutting down for large stretches, AR has become a useful outlet to meet shoppers in the virtual world.

Brands like Nike, Gucci, Puma and Ralph Lauren have been using AR in Snapchat, which was one of the earliest platforms to recognize the potential of the technology to transform online shopping.

Pinterest is very much positioning itself as a shopping destination by adding new e-commerce functions into the service. Brands are able to tag their products that appear in Pinterest images and videos, and they link to purchase options. Pinterest is developing what it called “shoppable Story Pins,” which are the vertical videos that Pinterest embraced like so many other mobile apps.

“If you see it, you can shop it,” Pinterest said in its announcement. “We’re introducing more ways to try on and shop trends from your camera and within Pins.” 

