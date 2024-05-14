Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Häagen-Dazs hypes its new New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. Aday calls itself “the cult favorite brand of frequent travelers.” And Paramount+ promotes its current streaming offerings, including “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Chi” and “Bob Marley: One Love.”