Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 14, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Häagen-Dazs hypes its new New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. Aday calls itself “the cult favorite brand of frequent travelers.” And Paramount+ promotes its current streaming offerings, including “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Chi” and “Bob Marley: One Love.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jaumur
NEOM: Jaumur
Premiered on: Today, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Cult Favorite of Frequent Travelers
Aday: Cult Favorite of Frequent Travelers
Premiered on: Mystery Diagnosis, Discovery Life Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
True Comfort
Häagen-Dazs: True Comfort
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's House of Payne, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 499,134,656 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,545,395 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Connecting Delta Employees
T-Mobile for Business: Connecting Delta Employees
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 282,845,046 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,703,867 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.70%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
More of What You Want to Stream
Paramount+: More of What You Want to Stream
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,833,945,781 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,377,116 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
