Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: A Booking.com announcer says, “With so many choices on Booking.com ... even Yankees fans are loving Boston”—but the Yankees fans who star in the spot disagree (or at least say they do). Minions steal an entire McDonald’s in the fast food giant’s latest co-promotion with Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” (in theaters July 3). And self-described “strategic communications organization” Climate Power says the Clean Energy Plan is reducing pollution, creating millions of jobs and “building our supply chains in America.”