Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 01, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Oscar Mayer, Ace Hardware and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A Booking.com announcer says, “With so many choices on Booking.com ... even Yankees fans are loving Boston”—but the Yankees fans who star in the spot disagree (or at least say they do). Minions steal an entire McDonald’s in the fast food giant’s latest co-promotion with Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” (in theaters July 3). And self-described “strategic communications organization” Climate Power says the Clean Energy Plan is reducing pollution, creating millions of jobs and “building our supply chains in America.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Yankees Fans Love Boston with Booking.com
Booking.com: Yankees Fans Love Boston with Booking.com
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,605,226,958 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,407,007 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Despicable Me 4: Help Send Smiles
McDonald's: Despicable Me 4: Help Send Smiles
Premiered on: Total Drama Island, Cartoon Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,870,697,809 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,766,860 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.06%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Solution: 40% Off
Shapermint: Solution: 40% Off
Premiered on: Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Start TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Red, White and Blue
Climate Power: Red, White and Blue
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
TikTok Star Murders
Peacock TV: TikTok Star Murders
Premiered on: Dateline, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 228,216,155 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,453,864 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.51%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
