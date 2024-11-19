Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Fabletics, Rover and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: McDonald’s says, “Nothing tastes as good as that first bite.” Fabletics hypes an 80%-off offer on “every single thing” when you sign up for Fabletics VIP Membership. And the Rover app says it offers “loving pet care in your neighborhood.”