Watch the newest commercials from Farmers, DoorDash, Wendy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: NBA legend Reggie Miller helps Wendy’s promote its current breakfast special (it’s half off when you order with the Wendy’s app) in a March Madness–themed spot. A man discovers a seemingly disturbing hidden message—“SAVE YOURSELF”—scrawled on a wall behind some wallpaper, but it turns out to be a plug for Farmers Insurance. And DoorDash says you can use its app to get “pet supplies, hot drinks, snow tools and a chance to flex, all from your neighborhood.”