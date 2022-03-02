Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Farmers, DoorDash, Wendy’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 02, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, L'Oréal Paris, Toyota and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: NBA legend Reggie Miller helps Wendy’s promote its current breakfast special (it’s half off when you order with the Wendy’s app) in a March Madness–themed spot. A man discovers a seemingly disturbing hidden message—“SAVE YOURSELF”—scrawled on a wall behind some wallpaper, but it turns out to be a plug for Farmers Insurance. And DoorDash says you can use its app to get “pet supplies, hot drinks, snow tools and a chance to flex, all from your neighborhood.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
March Madness: Schooled
Wendy's: March Madness: Schooled
Premiered on: 48 Hours, MTV2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,061,495,760 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,411,398 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Good News of the Week
Progressive: Good News of the Week
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,757,135,310 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,564,045 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.25%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Snowed In: Solutions in a Pinch
DoorDash: Snowed In: Solutions in a Pinch
Premiered on: Us, FXX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,159,919,634 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,825,962 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Profound Wisdom
Corona Extra: Profound Wisdom
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 468,287,602 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,337,525 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Save Yourself
Farmers Insurance: Save Yourself
Premiered on: Life Below Zero, National Geographic
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 668,459,399 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,806,152 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.05%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
