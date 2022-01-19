Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Progressive, Autotrader and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Starbucks promotes its Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso drinks. “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson bonds with his microwave in the latest installment of Autotrader’s continuing “Finally, It’s Easy” campaign; this spot focuses on Autotrader’s integration of Kelley Blue Book price data. (Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla wrote about Thompson’s Autotrader debut back in October: “Kenan Thompson buys a car from home in Autotrader ad.”) And an unwitting sign spinner is asked to give some space to a young couple in the latest from Progressive.