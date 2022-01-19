Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Progressive, Autotrader and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 19, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Starbucks promotes its Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso drinks. “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson bonds with his microwave in the latest installment of Autotrader’s continuing “Finally, It’s Easy” campaign; this spot focuses on Autotrader’s integration of Kelley Blue Book price data. (Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla wrote about Thompson’s Autotrader debut  back in October: “Kenan Thompson buys a car from home in Autotrader ad.”) And an unwitting sign spinner is asked to give some space to a young couple in the latest from Progressive.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sign Spinner: Caroline and Mich
Progressive: Sign Spinner: Caroline and Mich
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,361,875,221 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $130,198,702 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.24%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Going Out Is Hard
Orbit: Going Out Is Hard
Premiered on: TMZ, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Feeling Restored
Starbucks: Feeling Restored
Premiered on: Dateline: Unforgettable, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 328,146,697 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,231,898 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.91%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Only One Reason: Microwave
Autotrader: Only One Reason: Microwave
Premiered on: Chicago Fire, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 366,434,203 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,835,675 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Magic Moment: Car
Heinz Ketchup: This Magic Moment: Car
Premiered on: Empires of New York, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 80,058,709 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $430,481 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

