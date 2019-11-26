Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Walt Disney World, Victoria’s Secret and more

Published on November 26, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 22-24).

A few highlights: Preternaturally joyful models dressed in lingerie and pajamas frolic in a London hotel room in the latest from Victoria’s Secret. A dad is all verklempt upon watching an old video of his daughter meeting Cinderella at Walt Disney World. And Kermit the Frog leads his fellow Muppets in a rousing rendition of “Rainbow Connection” enabled by Facebook’s Portal device.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Holidays: Angels Abroad
Victoria's Secret: Holidays: Angels Abroad
Premiered on: 2019 American Music Awards, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Introducing Dolby Atmos Music x Lizzo
Dolby Laboratories: Introducing Dolby Atmos Music x Lizzo
Premiered on: 2019 American Music Awards, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour
T-Mobile: Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour
Premiered on: 2019 American Music Awards, ABC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,529,277,826 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $80,551,759 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.09
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Only Little For a Little While
DisneyWorld: Only Little For a Little While
Premiered on: Pit Bulls and Parolees, Animal Planet
DisneyWorld data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 426,000,151 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,601,364 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.62
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Songs About You
Portal from Facebook: Songs About You
Premiered on: 2019 American Music Awards, ABC
Portal from Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,323,713,550 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,844,305 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.95
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

