Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Walt Disney World, Victoria’s Secret and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 22-24).
A few highlights: Preternaturally joyful models dressed in lingerie and pajamas frolic in a London hotel room in the latest from Victoria’s Secret. A dad is all verklempt upon watching an old video of his daughter meeting Cinderella at Walt Disney World. And Kermit the Frog leads his fellow Muppets in a rousing rendition of “Rainbow Connection” enabled by Facebook’s Portal device.