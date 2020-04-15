Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Fitbit, Farmers and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 13.
A few highlights: In Geico’s latest, a couple loves their new home—except for the Ratt problem (which literally has to do with the band Ratt). Farmers wants you to know that it’s reducing auto premiums by 25 percent, extending payment due dates and taking other measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And Fitbit salutes those of us turning “living rooms into gyms, getting creative in the kitchen” and more.