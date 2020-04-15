Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Fitbit, Farmers and more

Published on April 15, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 13.

A few highlights: In Geico’s latest, a couple loves their new home—except for the Ratt problem (which literally has to do with the band Ratt). Farmers wants you to know that it’s reducing auto premiums by 25 percent, extending payment due dates and taking other measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And Fitbit salutes those of us turning “living rooms into gyms, getting creative in the kitchen” and more.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ratt Problem
GEICO: Ratt Problem
Premiered on: Pool Kings, Destination America
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,444,442,108 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $77,727,305 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.98
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
We're All in This Together
Fitbit: We're All in This Together
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Flannel
Experian: Flannel
Premiered on: Master Minds, Game Show
Experian data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,544,438,206 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,282,754 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.50
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Dr. Rick: Pillows
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Pillows
Premiered on: What's Happening Now!!, TV ONE
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,584,166,135 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,376,592 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.02
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Seeing It Through
Farmers Insurance: Seeing It Through
Premiered on: NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, NBC
Farmers Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 802,255,274 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,859,456 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.65
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industrys. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

