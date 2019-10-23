Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Bose, Wayfair and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 21.
A few highlights: A guy in search of haircare advice consults with Alexa via his Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Furniture and home decor e-tailer Wayfair says that “for small prices, you can build big dreams.” And Google shows how you can use hand gestures to control its Google Nest Hub Max device.