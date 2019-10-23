Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Bose, Wayfair and more

Published on October 23, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 21.

A few highlights: A guy in search of haircare advice consults with Alexa via his Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Furniture and home decor e-tailer Wayfair says that “for small prices, you can build big dreams.” And Google shows how you can use hand gestures to control its Google Nest Hub Max device.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Haircut
Bose: Haircut
Premiered on: Quints by Surprise, TLC
Bose data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 415,436,142 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,494,377 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.62
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Be a Baller
LG Appliances: Be a Baller
Premiered on: Quints by Surprise, TLC
LG Appliances data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 53,197,898 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $309,542 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.53
Attention Index: 157 (57% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Check This Out
Google Nest: Check This Out
Premiered on: American Pickers, History Channel
Google Nest data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 313,004,932 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,182,470 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.83
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Global Value for You: Price Point
Wayfair: Global Value for You: Price Point
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Wayfair data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,083,005,297 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,389,939 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.60
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Does She Like Cheese or Chess?
ALDI: Does She Like Cheese or Chess?
Premiered on: Cash Cab, BRAVO
ALDI data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 175,356,974 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $902,820 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.01
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

