Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mastercard, Chase, Taco Bell and more

Published on June 12, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 10.

Chase says that “big dreams start with small steps” in a spot that focuses on the Autosave feature of its mobile app. Taco Bell serves up another faux movie trailer to promote a cheesy menu offering (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: “Darren Criss stars in Taco Bell’s latest Nacho Fries commercial”). And Mastercard says its World Elite card now comes with “more automatic benefits,” including discounts on things like food delivery.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Chasing Gold
Taco Bell: Chasing Gold
Premiered on: Too Cute!, Animal Planet
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,418,654,792 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,326,971 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.37
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Start Slow. Start Small.
JPMorgan Chase: Start Slow. Start Small.
Premiered on: Hart to Hart, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
JPMorgan Chase data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 687,321,846 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,803,877 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.18
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Start Reconnecting
Mastercard: Start Reconnecting
Premiered on: Chopped, Food Network
Mastercard data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 8,178,813 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $344,842 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.47
Attention Index: 40 (60% more interruptions than avg.)
Financial Wellness
KeyBank: Financial Wellness
Premiered on: The Avengers, This TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Free Toy Story 4 Movie Ticket
Blue Diamond Almonds: Free Toy Story 4 Movie Ticket
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Blue Diamond Almonds data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 272,815,674 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,148,544 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.32
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
