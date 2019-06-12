Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mastercard, Chase, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 10.
Chase says that “big dreams start with small steps” in a spot that focuses on the Autosave feature of its mobile app. Taco Bell serves up another faux movie trailer to promote a cheesy menu offering (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: “Darren Criss stars in Taco Bell’s latest Nacho Fries commercial”). And Mastercard says its World Elite card now comes with “more automatic benefits,” including discounts on things like food delivery.