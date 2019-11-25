Watch the newest commercials on TV from QuickBooks, T-Mobile, Frito-Lay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 21.
A few highlights: Former NFL star Vince Wilfork of the Houston Texans tells the story of Killen’s Barbecue, a Texas institution that relies on QuickBooks software and services. T-Mobile hypes its current offer of up to four free iPhone 11s with new multi-line service and qualified iPhone trade-ins. And Anna Kendrick sings about snacks in the latest from Frito-Lay (Jessica Wohl has the backstory and a longer web-only version of the ad: “Frito-Lay reworks ‘Sound of Music’ classic into a holiday song by Anna Kendrick”).