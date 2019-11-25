Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from QuickBooks, T-Mobile, Frito-Lay and more

Published on November 25, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 21.

A few highlights: Former NFL star Vince Wilfork of the Houston Texans tells the story of Killen’s Barbecue, a Texas institution that relies on QuickBooks software and services. T-Mobile hypes its current offer of up to four free iPhone 11s with new multi-line service and qualified iPhone trade-ins. And Anna Kendrick sings about snacks in the latest from Frito-Lay (Jessica Wohl has the backstory and a longer web-only version of the ad: “Frito-Lay reworks ‘Sound of Music’ classic into a holiday song by Anna Kendrick”).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Share Your Favorite Things: Tostitos Tango
Frito Lay: Share Your Favorite Things: Tostitos Tango
Premiered on: Martin, BET
Frito Lay data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 180,387,223 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,397,925 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.28
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
FOX Sports: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Premiered on: FOX NFL Thursday Pregame, FOX
FOX Sports data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 316,252,493 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $562 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.76
Attention Index: 175 (75% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Killen's Barbecue
QuickBooks: Killen's Barbecue
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
QuickBooks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 612,698,834 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,025,551 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.66
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Gear Up
NFL Shop: Gear Up
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
NFL Shop data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 581,905,719 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,454,540 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.11
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Four iPhone 11s
T-Mobile: Holidays: Four iPhone 11s
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,474,505,563 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $75,052,424 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.63
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

