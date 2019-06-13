Watch the newest commercials on TV from Spectrum Mobile, Sherwin-Williams, VW and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 11.
Spectrum Mobile wants you to “Switch to the best network and keep your phone.” Sherwin-Williams asks “What do your walls say about you?” in a spot that promotes the paint brand’s ColorSnap Color ID—“color palettes curated just for you.” And Volkswagen thinks you should “Drive something bigger than yourself” (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “VW takes ‘progressive path’ with highly idealistic campaign—but where are the cars?”).