Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Spectrum Mobile, Sherwin-Williams, VW and more

Published on June 13, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 11.

Spectrum Mobile wants you to “Switch to the best network and keep your phone.” Sherwin-Williams asks “What do your walls say about you?” in a spot that promotes the paint brand’s ColorSnap Color ID—“color palettes curated just for you.” And Volkswagen thinks you should “Drive something bigger than yourself” (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “VW takes ‘progressive path’ with highly idealistic campaign—but where are the cars?”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Something Big
Volkswagen: Something Big
Premiered on: FIFA Women's World Cup Today, Fox Sports 1
Volkswagen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,316,144,920 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,304,081 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.41
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
VISA Celebrates the Journey
VISA: VISA Celebrates the Journey
Premiered on: FIFA Women's World Cup Live, Fox Sports 1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Bionic Leg
Spectrum Mobile: Bionic Leg
Premiered on: FIFA Women's World Cup Today, FOX
Spectrum Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 654,814,161 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $255,140 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Future Is What We Make It
Honeywell Aerospace: The Future Is What We Make It
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
What Do Your Walls Say About You?
Sherwin-Williams: What Do Your Walls Say About You?
Premiered on: Outdaughtered, TLC
Sherwin-Williams data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 616,374,786 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,073,247 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.42
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
