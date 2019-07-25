Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Old Spice, JC Penney and more

Published on July 25, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 23.

A few highlights: A cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” serves as the soundtrack for Verizon’s celebration of its technicians in a spot with the tagline “To win it all, we give it all.” Old Spice says you should “Never let a friend lose his swagger.” And JC Penney wants you to know about its four-day Black Friday in July sale (today through Sunday).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Next Episode
Old Spice: Next Episode
Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 274,689,770 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,069,744 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.00
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Give It All
Verizon: Give It All
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,283,355,005 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,509,762 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.49
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort: Open for Business
Rockstar Games: Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort: Open for Business
Premiered on: World War Z, FX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Idle
United Rentals: Idle
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
United Rentals data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,615,437 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $55,601 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.92
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Black Friday in July: Four Days to Save
JCPenney: Black Friday in July: Four Days to Save
Premiered on: Kong: Skull Island, TNT
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,080,322,407 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,052,325 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.19
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

