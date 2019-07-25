Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Old Spice, JC Penney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 23.
A few highlights: A cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” serves as the soundtrack for Verizon’s celebration of its technicians in a spot with the tagline “To win it all, we give it all.” Old Spice says you should “Never let a friend lose his swagger.” And JC Penney wants you to know about its four-day Black Friday in July sale (today through Sunday).