NYC to require vaccinations for museums, stadiums, casinos

“The key to New York City is an approach that starts with vaccination,” de Blasio said during a briefing on Monday. “We want you to enjoy New York City but you need to be vaccinated to do it.”

De Blasio has failed so far to reach his June goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers, despite providing $100 gift cards and other incentives to encourage people to get the shot.

Visitors will be asked to show proof of at least one vaccine shot to enter restaurants, theaters and other indoor sites of arts, culture and entertainment. The city said agencies would begin enforcement on Sept. 13 and said the effort will come with a $10 million advertising campaign, according to an email detailing the policy from the mayor’s office.

Children under age 12, who aren’t currently eligible for vaccination, will still be allowed in the venues but must be accompanied by someone who is vaccinated. They will also be asked to wear masks, according to the policy.

The city said the vaccine mandate doesn’t apply to businesses, schools, senior centers and childcare centers.

—Bloomberg News