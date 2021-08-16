NYC to require vaccinations for museums, stadiums, casinos

New York City is expanding its vaccine mandate to museums and other entertainment and cultural institutions, requiring both visitors and staff to have at least their first COVID-19 shot starting on Tuesday.
The move announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing on Monday expands an earlier vaccine requirement issued for indoor dining that goes into effect this week.
The vaccine mandates will be more expansive to include sports stadiums, zoos, aquariums, casinos, movie theaters, and many of the attractions the most populous U.S city has relied upon in recent years to attract tourists by the tens of millions as one of its economic pillars.