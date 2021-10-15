Marketing News & Strategy

Animal Planet-themed kids meals coming to Burger King

The meals include eco-friendly paper-based kids toys with animal themes
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on October 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketing winners and losers of the week
20211018_APL BK_Activity Books_3x2.jpg
Credit: Animal Planet,Burger King

Animal Planet is making a footprint in Burger King’s kid meals, as the Discovery-owned cable network continues its recent push to gain new attention from children. The BK deal includes limited edition, eco-friendly paper-based kids toys and activities. The special edition Burger King Jr. Meals will begin Monday at 14,000 Burger King restaurants worldwide, and will run for five weeks, or until supplies last.

The partnership is a push to minimize plastic waste found in kids’ meals and spark an early curiosity for the animal kingdom. The move follows McDonald’s move for eco-friendly Happy Meals, which includes plans to transition to more sustainable materials for Happy Meal toys by the end of 2025.

“Burger King shares our enthusiasm for inspiring young minds and fueling their curiosity. We were also excited by their commitment to finding alternatives to plastic King Jr. Meal [toys] and enjoyed having this opportunity to reach millions of children around the world with a fun, educational and sustainable offering that can help them learn more about the animal kingdom and inspire lifelong animal lovers,” said Carolann Dunn Discovery's VP of consumer products licensing. 

More from Ad Age
Wendy’s blasts McDonald’s and offers a guarantee for its new fries
Jessica Wohl
LeBron James backs at-home fitness brand Tonal
Moyo Adeolu
Facebook's media review leaves agencies defending themselves to uneasy staffers
Garett Sloane

The King Jr. Meals include six different paper activity books that spotlight different animal themes, including safari, ocean, pets, endangered animals, wilderness, and cute and cuddly. The activity books consist of coloring sheets, infographics, stickers and more with the option to unfold into a 55-inch animal fact poster. Each book also comes with a QR code that will unlock additional interactive activities, such as a 3D walk through the Safari. 

 

20211018_Animal Planet BK_AR experience_3x2.jpg
Credit:
Animal Planet,Burger King

“Animal Planet is dedicated to providing quality wildlife content to a global audience through compelling storytelling across Discovery’s platforms, a mission we deepen through our consumer products offerings and our partnership with Burger King,” said Dunn in a press release.   

This is not the first kid-targeted brand partnership for Animal Planet. It recently struck a deal with Target to launch a toy line, and it launched an educational kids magazine, “Animal Planet," with DC Thomson Media.

 

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
How Hispanic cultural truths led to innovative brand campaigns

How Hispanic cultural truths led to innovative brand campaigns
Domino’s Pizza orders hurt by a lack of staff at restaurants

Domino’s Pizza orders hurt by a lack of staff at restaurants
FTC warns advertisers and agencies about fake endorsements

FTC warns advertisers and agencies about fake endorsements
Wendy’s blasts McDonald’s and offers a guarantee for its new fries

Wendy’s blasts McDonald’s and offers a guarantee for its new fries
American Express beefs up rewards on platinum card for business owners

American Express beefs up rewards on platinum card for business owners
Ikea expects shortages due to supply-chain crisis until mid-2022

Ikea expects shortages due to supply-chain crisis until mid-2022
Supply chain crisis causes demand surge in resale sites and marketplaces

Supply chain crisis causes demand surge in resale sites and marketplaces