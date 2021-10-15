Animal Planet-themed kids meals coming to Burger King

Animal Planet is making a footprint in Burger King’s kid meals, as the Discovery-owned cable network continues its recent push to gain new attention from children. The BK deal includes limited edition, eco-friendly paper-based kids toys and activities. The special edition Burger King Jr. Meals will begin Monday at 14,000 Burger King restaurants worldwide, and will run for five weeks, or until supplies last.

The partnership is a push to minimize plastic waste found in kids’ meals and spark an early curiosity for the animal kingdom. The move follows McDonald’s move for eco-friendly Happy Meals, which includes plans to transition to more sustainable materials for Happy Meal toys by the end of 2025.

“Burger King shares our enthusiasm for inspiring young minds and fueling their curiosity. We were also excited by their commitment to finding alternatives to plastic King Jr. Meal [toys] and enjoyed having this opportunity to reach millions of children around the world with a fun, educational and sustainable offering that can help them learn more about the animal kingdom and inspire lifelong animal lovers,” said Carolann Dunn Discovery's VP of consumer products licensing.