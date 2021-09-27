Marketing News & Strategy

Ford hires global brand merchandising director to boost offerings like NFTs

Alexandra Ford English will 'create an expanded collection of branded offerings for passionate fans of the Blue Oval'
By Michael Martinez. Published on September 27, 2021.
AlexandraFordEnglish-MAIN_i.jpg

Alexandra Ford English

Credit:

Alexandra Ford English, one of Ford Motor Co.’s newest board members and daughter of Executive Chair Bill Ford, will become the automaker’s first global brand merchandising director, the company announced Monday.

English, 33, was previously a director of corporate strategy. She was elected to the board, alongside her cousin, Henry Ford III, in May.

In the newly created role, effective immediately, English will “create an expanded collection of branded offerings for passionate fans of the Blue Oval,” according to the company.

“Anywhere you go around the world, you find passionate Ford fans and we want to offer them an inspiring collection of merchandise and accessories, and potentially even digital products like NFTs,” English said in a statement. “I’m so excited for this opportunity to create new ways for people to connect with our brand and grow the business.”

Prior to joining Ford in 2017, English worked at Tory Burch in New York and Gap Inc. in San Francisco, managing profit and loss operations for businesses in the companies' merchandising divisions.

Michael Martinez is a reporter for Automotive News.

See how Ford announced its new $7 billion electric vehicle plants

