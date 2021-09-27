Ford hires global brand merchandising director to boost offerings like NFTs

Alexandra Ford English, one of Ford Motor Co.’s newest board members and daughter of Executive Chair Bill Ford, will become the automaker’s first global brand merchandising director, the company announced Monday.

English, 33, was previously a director of corporate strategy. She was elected to the board, alongside her cousin, Henry Ford III, in May.

In the newly created role, effective immediately, English will “create an expanded collection of branded offerings for passionate fans of the Blue Oval,” according to the company.