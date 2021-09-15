J Balvin is just like us in new ads from Miller Lite

When reggaeton singer J Balvin contracted COVID-19 last August, he had an epiphany: "We're all the same, it doesn't matter who you are or what you do," the “Mi Gente” performer told People. "I learned how to value that being rich is truly just being healthy, happy and at peace."

Balvin has applied that philosophy to his collaboration with Miller Lite, “Es Jose Time,” which debuted last month with a campaign benefiting Latin-owned bodegas that has already surpassed 1 billion earned impressions. Special-edition cans traded Miller’s traditional muted tones for neons. The artist’s signature lightning bolt replaces the “i” in Lite and his signature is scrawled across the bottom.

Today, the collaboration continues in two new video ads, created with agency Alma, that showcase the man behind his on-stage persona. In both of the 15-second spots, people wonder how glamorous the celebrity’s life might be, but they would be shocked to see just how simple Jose’s time off from being J Balvin is.