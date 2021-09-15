Marketing News & Strategy

J Balvin is just like us in new ads from Miller Lite

Miller Lite continues its partnership with the reggaeton artist in new ads emphasizing the human behind the celebrity
By Parker Herren. Published on September 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
DoorDash sues to block New York City restaurants from getting customer data
Credit: Miller Lite

When reggaeton singer J Balvin contracted COVID-19 last August, he had an epiphany: "We're all the same, it doesn't matter who you are or what you do," the “Mi Gente” performer told People. "I learned how to value that being rich is truly just being healthy, happy and at peace."

Balvin has applied that philosophy to his collaboration with Miller Lite, “Es Jose Time,” which debuted last month with a campaign benefiting Latin-owned bodegas that has already surpassed 1 billion earned impressions. Special-edition cans traded Miller’s traditional muted tones for neons. The artist’s signature lightning bolt replaces the “i” in Lite and his signature is scrawled across the bottom.

Today, the collaboration continues in two new video ads, created with agency Alma, that showcase the man behind his on-stage persona. In both of the 15-second spots, people wonder how glamorous the celebrity’s life might be, but they would be shocked to see just how simple Jose’s time off from being J Balvin is.

In “Cookout,” a man brings a case of un-Balvin-ed Miller Lite to a store register where a TV shows Balvin. 

“Dude is fire,” says the patron, indicating the television.

“Wonder what kind of locura he’s up to?” responds the man behind the counter, likely imagining the wild exploits many associate with stardom.

But Balvin is simply manning the grill at a party with friends. As others chat over a beer or peruse the outdoor buffet, the singer, wearing a green dad polo and oversized chain necklace, jumps with surprise as flames erupt from the grill, charring his burger patties to a crisp.

More J Balvin news
J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad
Moyo Adeolu
J Balvin’s latest video will debut as a McDonald’s Latin Grammy spot
Jessica Wohl
J Balvin follows Travis Scott with his own McDonald’s meal
Jessica Wohl

In the partnership’s second ad, a couple out to eat in front of a huge J Balvin mural wonder what kind of sick parties the reggaeton star throws. In reality, he’s chatting with a few buds by the pool. When one asks him to toss her a beer, Balvin’s aim is even less glamorous than his party: the can soars past the recipient and its cacophonous landing offscreen suggests trouble. He laughs as he blames the mishap on his dog, Enzo.

The ads will air nationally on television and digital, including Univision, Telemundo and Liga MX’s games, and digital partners such as YouTube, Spotify, Vevo, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a student at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He is currently an editorial intern with Ad Age’s Creativity team.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

DoorDash sues to block New York City restaurants from getting customer data

DoorDash sues to block New York City restaurants from getting customer data
Cadillac Lyriq begins brand's latest overhaul with help from Regina King

Cadillac Lyriq begins brand's latest overhaul with help from Regina King
This lawyer seeks 'chicken sandwich justice' for disappointed eaters

This lawyer seeks 'chicken sandwich justice' for disappointed eaters
Uber and Anheuser-Busch work with MADD to fight drunk driving

Uber and Anheuser-Busch work with MADD to fight drunk driving
What brands should know about Gen Alpha—and how COVID has shifted marketing priorities

What brands should know about Gen Alpha—and how COVID has shifted marketing priorities
Capital One testing buy-now, pay-later option to battle Affirm

Capital One testing buy-now, pay-later option to battle Affirm
Zoom launches ad campaign, aiming to keep growing beyond pandemic

Zoom launches ad campaign, aiming to keep growing beyond pandemic
The New York Times’ ‘Truth Is’ campaign moves to TikTok, turns the spotlight on journalists

The New York Times’ ‘Truth Is’ campaign moves to TikTok, turns the spotlight on journalists