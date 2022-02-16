Marketing News & Strategy

Jalen Rose stars in Jeep campaign highlighting Detroit

Jeep and the former NBA star turned philanthropist collaborate on a campaign honoring Detroit and its people
By Wes Raynal. Published on February 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Meta promotes Nick Clegg as Mark Zuckerberg takes step back from policy
116A2983.jpg

Philanthropist and former NBA star Jalen Rose is teaming with Jeep on a social media campaign called "Where I'm From."

The campaign begins with a 60-second spot in which Rose—the Detroit native and ESPN analyst who played basketball for the University of Michigan and several NBA teams—drives a Grand Wagoneer while paying tribute to the Detroit streets and neighborhoods that he says helped him become a success.

Jeep says the campaign celebrates people from "great cities across the nation, including Detroit, who are making an impact."

The campaign was created with Detroit-based agency Boulevard. It runs through mid-March, with a finish encouraging audiences to share stories about their own city pride.

Rose said he was interested in working with Jeep because of what he called his "family affair" relationship with the brand.

"My mom worked at Chrysler for many years," Rose told Automotive News. "It fed our family. Each car we had was always a Chrysler.

"Eventually my mom started driving Cherokees, and I drive a Jeep, as well."

Jeep also supports the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit, which he founded in 2011 and describes as a "tuition-free, open-enrollment public charter high school."

"When I was out in the community reaching out to every brand I could think of to see if they would support the school, Jeep was the first to step up."

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Rose says that in addition to being the academy's sponsor, Jeep has helped the students succeed through scholarships, mentoring, cultural field trips, support of special events and more.

"The relationship has been life-changing for so many JRLA scholars," Rose said.

Wagoneer and Rose plan to support the campaign across their social media channels, encouraging audiences to share stories about their city pride with the hashtag #WhereImFrom.

If the premise of a local celebrity teaming up with an automaker to promote the city of Detroit feels familiar, it's likely due to Chrysler's award-winning 2011 Super Bowl campaign. The "Imported From Detroit" ad, also known as "Born of Fire," starred Eminem and was created by Wieden+Kennedy. 

Jeep and Chrysler are both owned by Stellantis.

Wes Raynal is a web editor for Automotive News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Meta promotes Nick Clegg as Mark Zuckerberg takes step back from policy

Meta promotes Nick Clegg as Mark Zuckerberg takes step back from policy
What ViacomCBS renaming itself Paramount reveals about its streaming ambitions

What ViacomCBS renaming itself Paramount reveals about its streaming ambitions
Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer has overseen big changes—but challenges remain

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer has overseen big changes—but challenges remain
Gatorade debuting first big marketing push under CMO Kalen Thornton

Gatorade debuting first big marketing push under CMO Kalen Thornton
CNN’s chief marketing officer resigns after Cuomo investigation

CNN’s chief marketing officer resigns after Cuomo investigation
20220215_guinnessAllTogether_3x2

Guinness marches again in new St. Patrick’s Day ad

Roblox tumbles as fourth-quarter results show growth slowing

Roblox tumbles as fourth-quarter results show growth slowing
Burger King seeking to reclaim its identity in ongoing agency review

Burger King seeking to reclaim its identity in ongoing agency review