John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad

Last month, John Legend was named brand ambassador for LG Signature. To celebrate, the EGOT artist debuted a music video today for his original holiday song, “You Deserve It All.”
The video is a high-energy spectacle of vibrant colors and joyful choreography, peppered with glimpses of LG products. It was directed by Drew Kirsch, who has helmed videos for brands like Batiste, Lowe's and SoFi as well as artists like Orville Peck and Taylor Swift, for which he won an award at MTV’s Video Music Awards.