John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad

The singer and electronics brand's partnership will continue into the new year
By Parker Herren. Published on December 01, 2021.
Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's
20211201_JohnLegend_3X2.png
Credit: John Legend

Last month, John Legend was named brand ambassador for LG Signature. To celebrate, the EGOT artist debuted a music video today for his original holiday song, “You Deserve It All.”

The video is a high-energy spectacle of vibrant colors and joyful choreography, peppered with glimpses of LG products. It was directed by Drew Kirsch, who has helmed videos for brands like Batiste, Lowe's and SoFi as well as artists like Orville Peck and Taylor Swift, for which he won an award at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

"This new song is all about lavishing your loved ones with the best you have to give," Legend said in a statement. "LG Signature's products are innovative, creative, and so special. The holidays are all about coming together to host family and friends in the comfort of your own home, and LG Signature products will make that even more enjoyable."

Legend's video is packed with holiday season vibes but also features LG Signature appliances including a TV, refrigerator and wine cellar. His collaboration with LG Signature will continue into 2022 through a partnership between the electronics brand and the musician’s wine label, LVE, including an event in Napa Valley, California. (A bottle of LVE wine also has a brief moment in the video.)

Legend is an ambassador for the LG Signature line, but he's not the only star promoting LG appliances. In October, LG launched a laundry campaign featuring Phoebe Robinson in partnership with OKCupid.
 

Credit: LG Signature

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a student at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He is currently an editorial intern with Ad Age’s Creativity team.

