John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad

"This new song is all about lavishing your loved ones with the best you have to give," Legend said in a statement. "LG Signature's products are innovative, creative, and so special. The holidays are all about coming together to host family and friends in the comfort of your own home, and LG Signature products will make that even more enjoyable."

Legend's video is packed with holiday season vibes but also features LG Signature appliances including a TV, refrigerator and wine cellar. His collaboration with LG Signature will continue into 2022 through a partnership between the electronics brand and the musician’s wine label, LVE, including an event in Napa Valley, California. (A bottle of LVE wine also has a brief moment in the video.)

Legend is an ambassador for the LG Signature line, but he's not the only star promoting LG appliances. In October, LG launched a laundry campaign featuring Phoebe Robinson in partnership with OKCupid.

