The Mexican Men’s National Team makes history for fans and brand partners during MexTour 2024

“This is one of the main characteristics that make the Mexican National Team fanbase in the U.S. unique – the duality of our fans. With fans ranging from first, to second and third generation it is very important for us to ensure that the love for the team transcends from one generation to another. We encapsulate this duality in our brand campaign Somos Locales, which has a dual meaning: (1) We are local, acknowledging the uniqueness of the Mexican-American experience and the notion of ‘rooting for our roots,’ here in the U.S. And (2) it also means we are the home team, and we can see this reflected in the attendance and ratings numbers of our MexTour games,” Zarate said.

However they came to be fans—because of family or friends, because of star players who caught their attention, or because they played as the Mexican National Teams in videogames—they are all part of a community. 82% of core fans say they watch matches with friends or family, and 52% of the team’s core fans say they are willing to travel more than three hours—each way—to get to a MexTour match and be part of that community in person.⁴

For brands, the Mexican National Team and MexTour offer an opportunity to connect with a large and growing fan base that is eager to consume matches, content highlights, and partner messages.

“This fan base is very loyal,” Zarate said. “On top of consuming matches and news about the team, fans also feel a close association with the brands that are partners in the Mexican National Team’s journey. It is unique in sports.”

Mexican National Team fan passion spills over to a host of blue-chip partners, including Michelob Ultra and Expedia, who are authentically activating their partnerships in ways unique to their brand.

For Michelob Ultra, the brand is leveraging the power of the team’s IP with commemorative Mexican National Team cans available at retail. “Since the beginning of our relationship, the Mexican National Team has been a world-class partner and it has been exciting to work alongside them as soccer enters its golden era in the U.S.,” said Matt Davis, head of partnerships at Anheuser-Busch. “The Mexican National Team’s fanbase is incredibly passionate and it’s only continuing to grow. The success we have seen with our co-branded cans are a proof point that fans are excited about this sponsorship and the future of the Mexican National Team.”

For Expedia, the company is creating new and exciting content with Mexican National Team players to connect with customers in a meaningful way. “Expedia has been the official U.S. travel partner of the Mexican Men’s National Team since 2022 and, over the past couple of years, we've seen a deeper brand connection and stronger awareness among the millions of passionate fans in the U.S., especially among Latino travelers," said Chandreyi Davis, global VP of brand marketing for Expedia. "Through our expansive football portfolio, we know that nothing beats being there to cheer on your favorite team, and the Mexican Men's National Team gives Expedia an incredible channel to directly connect with millions of fans in the U.S. to help them get the most out of every travel experience."

During a time of tremendous excitement for MexTour, the Mexican National Teams are also seeing great momentum in terms of investment of brands. Most recently, Strauss, the German workwear leader, continued its strategic push into the Americas by becoming an official partner of the Mexican National Teams in the U.S. Additional highlights include Casillero del Diablo who was unveiled as a partner in April, and new partners to the Mexican National Teams in the U.S. also include Western Union and WSS.

For both players and fans, this year’s MexTour matches have taken on heightened significance because the Mexican Men’s National Team has, by virtue of being a co-host, automatically qualified into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. MexTour matches, as well as upcoming play in the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America, the 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League, and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, will provide critical opportunities for the Mexican Men’s National Team to test itself against world-class opponents.

“This is a crucial moment in the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Zarate said. “We are looking at 2026 as a generational opportunity—and even more, to serve Mexican National Team fans and further elevate the Mexican National Team brand.”



