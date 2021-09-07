Marketing News & Strategy

See Absolut Vodka’s new bottle design

The brand is playing up its Swedish heritage in biggest overhaul since 1979
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 07, 2021.
AB InBev names new U.S. CMO

Absolut's new look, before (left) and after.

Credit: TheAbsolutCompany

Absolut Vodka is playing up its Swedish heritage as part of its biggest bottle design overhaul since the brand debuted in the U.S. in 1979.

The Pernod Ricard-owned vodka will keep its iconic glass bottle shape, but emphasize certain design elements that have contributed to its popularity. That includes the “Absolut Vodka” blue logotype, which has been enlarged. The brand has simplified the black script beneath the logo name to now include only the words “Swedish Vodka.”

“We wanted that heritage to come through much clearer,” Erin Furelid, Absolut’s global head of product portfolio and design, says in a video describing the changes.

The brand has also for the first time added a paper label, which appears near the bottom of the bottle and includes the language “made with Swedish water and winter wheat,” as well as “produced & bottled in the village of Ahus, Sweden.” The brand sources all of its ingredients, including winter wheat, from the region surrounding the tiny town.

The country of origin is again emphasized with the phrase “Country of Sweden” embossed in the glass bottle in all caps. The brand also added the name of its founder, Lars Olsson Smith, to the medallion at the top.

Absolut developed the new look with design agency Brand Union Sthlm.

"Our new look reflects the efforts we put into the making of our vodka,” Charl Bassil, Absolut’s global VP of  Marketing said in a statement. “We've taken a look at ourselves and have landed in a place where we've kept our distinct DNA, communicating our provenance, heritage and authenticity more clearly than ever before."

The update comes as Absolut tries to regain momentum in the vodka category as upstarts such as Tito’s and New Amsterdam continue to make strong market share gains. Absolut finished 2020 ranked as the fifth-largest vodka brand in the U.S., after sales of 9-liter cases fell 8.5%, according to liquor trade publication Shanken News Daily. Tito’s claimed the top spot after 18% growth. 

Absolut’s global net sales grew 5% in Pernod Rircard’s fiscal year ending June 30.

 

