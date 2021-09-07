See Absolut Vodka’s new bottle design

Absolut Vodka is playing up its Swedish heritage as part of its biggest bottle design overhaul since the brand debuted in the U.S. in 1979.

The Pernod Ricard-owned vodka will keep its iconic glass bottle shape, but emphasize certain design elements that have contributed to its popularity. That includes the “Absolut Vodka” blue logotype, which has been enlarged. The brand has simplified the black script beneath the logo name to now include only the words “Swedish Vodka.”

“We wanted that heritage to come through much clearer,” Erin Furelid, Absolut’s global head of product portfolio and design, says in a video describing the changes.