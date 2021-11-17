Marketing News & Strategy

What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022

Instacart President Carolyn Everson, Ford CMO Suzy Deering join the lineup for Ad Age Next: CMO
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 17, 2021.
Oscar-winning short film inspires Dove 'Hair Love' product line
Amid the year-end rush, it’s easy to get lost in the details of meeting your next deadline, whether it’s cramming for a client presentation, putting the finishing touches on a holiday campaign, or rushing to complete your 2022 marketing budget. But it’s also important to stay in touch with the big trends shaping the marketing industry at the dawn of a new year.

On Dec. 1 and 2, the virtual Ad Age Next: CMO conference will gather chief marketing officers, industry analysts, ad lawyers, consumer trend-watchers and other experts to dig into some of the big topics that marketing and agency leaders should have on their minds in the coming months. It’s a time to take a breath and take some time to think about the year ahead.

The lineup includes Ford CMO Suzy Deering, who will discuss what the 118-year old automaker is doing to stay relevant with today’s consumer, including the role marketing is playing as Ford embraces electrical vehicles and other modern mobility trends. Instacart’s new president Carolyn Everson talks about leaving Facebook, where she helped build one of the biggest ad businesses ever, and the career leap that landed her in the online grocery game, competing with giants like Walmart and Amazon.

The agenda includes a candid conversation with Pernod Ricard North America CEO Ann Mukherjee and the liquor giant’s top marketer, Pam Forbus, about how to navigate the CMO-CEO relationship.

If you are a marketer looking for a new job—or trying to land a promotion—you might want to listen in to our roundtable discussion with the nation’s top CMO headhunters. 

Through other panels, we’ll also answer questions like:
• Is there a purpose marketing bubble?
• What legal issues should marketers keep an eye on?
• How much should brands invest in NFTs?
• What is the best way to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers?
• What do brands need to know about Gen Alpha, the world’s youngest consumers born beginning in 2011?
• What do marketers need to do to attract the workforce of the future?
• What are the secrets to building a client-agency relationship that lasts?

Click here for a continually updated list of confirmed speakers, which includes:

Azania Andrews, VP of Connections, Anheuser-Busch
Jeff Curry, VP of marketing and communications, Lucid Motors
Linda Goldstein, co-leader of the advertising, marketing and digital media practice group, BakerHostetler
Charisse Hughes, senior VP and global chief marketing officer, Kellogg Co.
Thomas Kolster, founder and creative director, Goodvertising Agency
Adrian D. Parker, advisor and former global VP of marketing, Patron
Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates
Bruno Cardinali, chief marketing officer, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Heidi Cooley, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Crocs
Drayton Martin, VP of brand building, Panera
Ben Enowitz, senior VP of corporate development and talent ventures, Endeavor
Laura MacDonald, co-president of North America, Hotwire
Val Kaplan, chief marketing officer, Headspace
Laura Henderson, executive VP of marketing, Spin Master 
Nadia Tuma-Weldon, senior VP and director of Truth Central, McCann Worldgroup
Mike Proulx, VP and research director, Forrester


 

