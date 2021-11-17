What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022

The lineup includes Ford CMO Suzy Deering, who will discuss what the 118-year old automaker is doing to stay relevant with today’s consumer, including the role marketing is playing as Ford embraces electrical vehicles and other modern mobility trends. Instacart’s new president Carolyn Everson talks about leaving Facebook, where she helped build one of the biggest ad businesses ever, and the career leap that landed her in the online grocery game, competing with giants like Walmart and Amazon.

The agenda includes a candid conversation with Pernod Ricard North America CEO Ann Mukherjee and the liquor giant’s top marketer, Pam Forbus, about how to navigate the CMO-CEO relationship.

If you are a marketer looking for a new job—or trying to land a promotion—you might want to listen in to our roundtable discussion with the nation’s top CMO headhunters.

Through other panels, we’ll also answer questions like:

• Is there a purpose marketing bubble?

• What legal issues should marketers keep an eye on?

• How much should brands invest in NFTs?

• What is the best way to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers?

• What do brands need to know about Gen Alpha, the world’s youngest consumers born beginning in 2011?

• What do marketers need to do to attract the workforce of the future?

• What are the secrets to building a client-agency relationship that lasts?



Click here for a continually updated list of confirmed speakers, which includes:

Azania Andrews, VP of Connections, Anheuser-Busch

Jeff Curry, VP of marketing and communications, Lucid Motors

Linda Goldstein, co-leader of the advertising, marketing and digital media practice group, BakerHostetler

Charisse Hughes, senior VP and global chief marketing officer, Kellogg Co.

Thomas Kolster, founder and creative director, Goodvertising Agency

Adrian D. Parker, advisor and former global VP of marketing, Patron

Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates

Bruno Cardinali, chief marketing officer, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Heidi Cooley, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Crocs

Drayton Martin, VP of brand building, Panera

Ben Enowitz, senior VP of corporate development and talent ventures, Endeavor

Laura MacDonald, co-president of North America, Hotwire

Val Kaplan, chief marketing officer, Headspace

Laura Henderson, executive VP of marketing, Spin Master

Nadia Tuma-Weldon, senior VP and director of Truth Central, McCann Worldgroup

Mike Proulx, VP and research director, Forrester



