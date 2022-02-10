Tony Pace, who died in snowmobile accident Tuesday, was in Montana for Olympics-related event

Tony Pace, the former chief marketing officer of Subway who died Tuesday in a snowmobile accident near Big Sky, Montana, was in Montana on invitation from NBCUniversal for an Olympics-related event, a spokesman for the network confirmed.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Pace, 64, was snowmobiling on the Buck Ridge Trail at approximately 9:30 a.m. when he struck a tree and went into cardiac arrest, citing a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.
Search and rescue volunteers attempted lifesaving and took Pace to the trailhead, according to the release. He was declared dead at the Big Sky Medical Center. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Forest Service are investigating.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tony Pace, a wonderful business partner, friend and person,” the NBCU spokesman said. “Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.”
Pace was also former chairman of the Association of National Advertisers and most recently CEO of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board.
Pace in 2017 became CEO of MASB, a group working toward developing standards for objectively evaluating brand value and the contribution of advertising to them.