The U.S. marketing industry is taking small steps towards diversity, ANA reports

U.S. marketers are making small strides to achieving racial and gender equity, but progress is still slow going, according to the fourth annual diversity report from the Association of National Advertisers and its Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing.
Looking at a cross-section of entry-level, senior-level and C-suite marketing professionals, the ANA found that a higher percentage of employees now identify as “ethnically diverse” than at any time since the report’s inception in 2018.
At the same time, the report found that Hispanic, Black, Indigenous and multiracial individuals remain systemically underrepresented in the industry.
But there is some year-over-year progress: 13.7% of chief marketers say they’re a race other than white, up from 12% in 2020; the same is true for senior-level employees, with industry-wide diversity up to 28.5% from 26.4% last year, as well as those at entry-level, with diverse workers now comprising 33.1% of that sector versus 31.9% in 2020.
“This report reveals that [the] marketing industry is making important strides toward improving diversity among our ranks at all levels,” Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA, said in a statement. “However, it also shows that we still have work to do to achieve a truly diverse balance in our workforce,” he added, urging the group’s members to continue to pursue fair and equitable workplace representation.
Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.
While the ANA’s “A Diversity Report for the Advertising/Marketing Industry” study found that many employers have taken strides in improving their multicultural parity, the demographic makeup of the advertising industry at large still does not closely mirror the wider racial composition of the U.S.