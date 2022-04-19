Marketing News & Strategy

How Victoria's Secret aims to win over tweens with new Happy Nation line and metaverse marketing

Execs say new brand fills a white space in the marketplace
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 19, 2022.
NBC Sports to connect college athletes to brands
The rebrand of Victoria’s Secret & Co. is continuing with the retailer’s new brand Happy Nation, a line for tweens that debuts today. The collection, aimed at children ages 8 through 13, is distinct in that it is size-inclusive and gender-free with its products, including sweats, underwear, swimwear and body care items.

Happy Nation, named for the inclusivity and optimism of the younger generation, fills a white space in the retail market, said Ish Patel, chief operating officer of digital at VS&Co. Happy Nation is made just for tweens, he said, versus an older brand with an age extension or a big-box retailer that serves all ages. The line will only be sold online, with no plans for physical stores.

“This is a digital-first entry into the market—it’s not something that is a repeat of something that may have happened, it hasn’t been inspired by the past,” Patel said. “It’s inspired by the tween generation and what many of us as parents see what’s important to their kids and their friends,” he said.

The debut comes nearly a year after Victoria's Secret rebranded its namesake brand, abandoning its overly sexualized, much-criticized image for one that posits diversity and inclusivity at its forefront. Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are now spokespeople.

To bring awareness to the new brand, VS&Co. will enter the metaverse. Happy Nation will run an integration with an undisclosed popular game on Roblox this summer. Victoria’s Secret itself is dabbling in virtual worlds as well with a planned NFT.

“Roblox is one great example—with the amount of interactions that take place there, there is an opportunity to rethink how we bring that messaging to this consumer,” Patel said.

In addition, Happy Nation will use direct mail, email and social media to tell its brand story, Patel said. He also noted that while the brand will speak to tweens in the metaverse, it will also communicate to parents and guardians. VS&Co.’s in-house team collaborated with some outside digital agencies on the Roblox integration and marketing work.

'Not an extension'

Unlike Pink, the brand Victoria’s Secret debuted within its stores 20 years ago, Happy Nation targets younger consumers and is less an extension of the parent brand and more of a standalone entity.

“Happy Nation is not an extension of Pink or Victoria’s Secret,” said Patel noting that the brand is not tapping into “sexy” like Victoria’s Secret had been or targeting the collegiate demographic as Pink speaks to. “That’s an older generation, it’s a different age bracket altogether,” he said.

Happy Nation has made sustainability a cornerstone of its brand as well. A body wash product, described as vegan and made without dyes, parabens or palm oil, is contained in a bottle made out of recycled plastic, for example. The brand is also planning a play-to-donate metaverse activation later this year.

Indeed, experts have said that Gen Alpha, the group born beginning in 2011 after Gen Z that includes many of Happy Nation’s target customers, cares about issues such as sustainability and social equality and expects brand action in response. Many brands are integrating more purpose-driven values into their marketing and messaging as they attract this group of younger shoppers.

“This generation this generation wants to be heard, wants to be associated with the brand that really has similar values,” said Patel.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

