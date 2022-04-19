How Victoria’s Secret aims to win over tweens with new Happy Nation line and metaverse marketing

“This is a digital-first entry into the market—it’s not something that is a repeat of something that may have happened, it hasn’t been inspired by the past,” Patel said. “It’s inspired by the tween generation and what many of us as parents see what’s important to their kids and their friends,” he said.

The debut comes nearly a year after Victoria's Secret rebranded its namesake brand, abandoning its overly sexualized, much-criticized image for one that posits diversity and inclusivity at its forefront. Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are now spokespeople.

To bring awareness to the new brand, VS&Co. will enter the metaverse. Happy Nation will run an integration with an undisclosed popular game on Roblox this summer. Victoria’s Secret itself is dabbling in virtual worlds as well with a planned NFT.

“Roblox is one great example—with the amount of interactions that take place there, there is an opportunity to rethink how we bring that messaging to this consumer,” Patel said.

In addition, Happy Nation will use direct mail, email and social media to tell its brand story, Patel said. He also noted that while the brand will speak to tweens in the metaverse, it will also communicate to parents and guardians. VS&Co.’s in-house team collaborated with some outside digital agencies on the Roblox integration and marketing work.

'Not an extension'

Unlike Pink, the brand Victoria’s Secret debuted within its stores 20 years ago, Happy Nation targets younger consumers and is less an extension of the parent brand and more of a standalone entity.

“Happy Nation is not an extension of Pink or Victoria’s Secret,” said Patel noting that the brand is not tapping into “sexy” like Victoria’s Secret had been or targeting the collegiate demographic as Pink speaks to. “That’s an older generation, it’s a different age bracket altogether,” he said.