Watch Chipotle's sequel to the 2011 hit 'Back to the Start'

Marketers that embrace the challenges that their business practices create for suppliers can elicit a powerful response from consumers that builds trust in their authenticity, according to Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle demonstrates as much in a compelling new ad reminding consumers that their food choices can have downstream consequences. “A Future Begins,” created by Observatory, debuts on TV on Thanksgiving Day during the Cowboys-Raiders game on CBS.
The 2-minute, 20-second animated spot—a sequel to the award-winning 2011 short film “Back to the Start”—features Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves performing a remake of Coldplay's “Fix You.” The stop-motion animated film follows a farmer who struggles to raise crops and care for his animals amid inclement weather and other hazards of the trade, while a busier neighboring farm is shown getting its soil chemically treated. The farm is eventually put up for sale—before a happier ending arrives.