Watch Chipotle's sequel to the 2011 hit 'Back to the Start'

“I’m not going to suggest that creating ‘A Future Begins’ was easy. Oh wow, it was hard,” Goodman said. “But it wasn’t hard to find a storyline worth bringing to life, because Chipotle is full of real stories like that.”

Chipotle sees the ad as only one part of a mission to support family farms—it is also counting on cooperation from consumers and other brands. It is asking consumers to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar, with proceeds from that fundraising to support the National Young Farmers Coalition. Chipotle and the National Young Farmers are advocating for policy changes that would facilitate equitable access to 1 million acres of farmland for young farmers and farmers of color.

The company is also partnering with the apparel brand Carhartt on exclusive product launches, with proceeds from sales of those items also donated to initiatives to support young farmers. The new apparel is available at chiptlegoods.com beginning this month.

These fundraisers come in addition to a $5 million commitment to young farmers that the brand hopes will pave a path to more sustainably produced food.

“Through ‘A Future Begins’ and our work with the National Young Farmers Coalition, we want consumers to understand that the future of farming is in a dire state. Land access remains the biggest barrier for entry for aspiring young farmers and the U.S. agricultural industry continues to lose a massive amount of land each year,” Brandt said. “As a microcosm to this larger narrative, the film demonstrates how a commitment to real food can change the entire trajectory of a farming family. With the son in the film returning to his family farm to institute sustainable farming practices, he ensures real food will be provided for his community and the family business will remain profitable for years to come.”

