Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez

“Consumers are really interested now in the multi-layered stories that sit behind a brand," Parker said. “The big thing is we feel that there is no better way to make tequila and [that] is why our tequila is simply perfect. One of the things that I've been driving is how we can tell that story because I think consumers know that Patrón is fantastic but we want to tell the story of why.”

The song was chosen, in part, to celebrate Patrón’s Latin heritage since the batches of its spirits brands are made in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. To help create this new rendition of the song while maintaining all of its original lyrics the brand enlisted the help of producer and composer Andres Levin, founder of the Afro-Cuban band Yerba Buena, and his company, Tribe Caribe.

“The first time I heard ‘Gracias a la Vida’ I knew right away it was a very special song. The lyrics are filled with present moment gratitude and love. The world needs more of that these days,” Reyez said. “I’m honored to bring it to life today with Patrón Tequila, a brand I respect for how they honor tradition, Latino heritage and passion.”

The ad—which has 60-second, 30-second and 15-second versions—will run on TV and digital and can be viewed on Instagram and YouTube.

“Gracias a la Vida is one of the most beloved Latin American songs in history, so to create a modern bilingual rendition of a traditional song required us to think boldly about how we were going to honor both the ballad and Patrón as a brand,” said Laura Sampedro, executive creative director for MullenLowe LA who led the creative for the campaign with fellow executive creative director Carlos Alija. “Finding the right singers that could give us the perfect range of different voices, styles, backgrounds that could harmonize in a cappella took time, but when we saw these three amazing artists, we knew they were the perfect fit for this campaign.”