Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez

Patrón's newest campaign draws parallels between the tequila's ingredients and a music video remixing a classic Latin song.
The national “Simple Yet Perfect” campaign from MullenLowe LA stars musical artists Jessie Reyez, Amber Mark, and Fousheé as they sing an a cappella and bilingual version of the ballad, “Gracias a la Vida,” which translates to “Thanks to Life” in English and was first released in 1966 by Chilean artist Violeta Parra. The song is brought to life in a black and white TV ad and long-form music video featuring the three artists set against a backdrop of the natural elements that make up the popular tequila drink.
The 60-second ad starts off with Reyez singing while sitting down as a waterfall is running in the background. Mark and Fousheé join in as all three take turns singing parts of the song. As the video plays there are flashes of water, agave, and stone, which are all part of the brand’s tequila making process. The ad ends with the tagline, “When natural elements are masterfully combined,” followed by a picture of three tequila bottles.