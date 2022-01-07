Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency

D.G. Yuengling & Son spent $4.1 million on U.S. measured media in the first nine months of 2021, up from $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 28.6% increase, according to Kantar. Spending for all of 2020 was $5.7 million.

In a statement, Yuengling cited Zimmerman's "experience growing brands through their proprietary tools, including its hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data."

“We are constantly looking ways to evolve our business and best serve our loyal fans, while reaching new consumers,” Tyler Simpson, executive director, marketing, of D.G. Yuengling & Son, said. “By partnering with Zimmerman, we look forward to continuing to engage consumers with our portfolio of iconic brands through their proprietary buying tools.”

“We’re excited to partner with Yuengling as we see a tremendous growth opportunity for the brand. Six generations of the Yuengling family have been brewing beer that consumers love for the past 192 years, and we are going to make sure our media drives even more consideration for the iconic brand,” said Jordan Zimmerman, founder and chairman of Zimmerman.

Yuengling's newest state is Texas, which it entered in August as part of the Molson Coors deal, which covers expansion beyond the 22-state footprint Yuengling had before the deal. The brewer's creative agency is Laughlin Constable.

