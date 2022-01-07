Marketing News & Strategy

Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency

The brewer seeks digital, hyperlocal marketing capabilities as it expands westward
By Jon Springer. Published on January 07, 2022.
20220107_yuengling_lager3x2.jpg
Credit: Yuengling

Beer marketer D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. has appointed Omnicom's Zimmerman Advertising as its media agency of record as it continues its westward expansion as part of a new joint venture with Molson Coors. The account had been with Havas.

Based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and founded in 1823, family-owned Yuengling calls itself America’s oldest brewery. Its beers—including its flagship Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and the newly introduced Flight by Yuengling—are available in 23 states, helped along through the Molson Coors joint venture that was formed last year.  

D.G. Yuengling & Son spent $4.1 million on U.S. measured media in the first nine months of 2021, up from $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 28.6% increase, according to Kantar. Spending for all of 2020 was $5.7 million.

In a statement, Yuengling cited Zimmerman's "experience growing brands through their proprietary tools, including its hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data."

“We are constantly looking ways to evolve our business and best serve our loyal fans, while reaching new consumers,” Tyler Simpson, executive director, marketing, of D.G. Yuengling & Son, said. “By partnering with Zimmerman, we look forward to continuing to engage consumers with our portfolio of iconic brands through their proprietary buying tools.”

“We’re excited to partner with Yuengling as we see a tremendous growth opportunity for the brand. Six generations of the Yuengling family have been brewing beer that consumers love for the past 192 years, and we are going to make sure our media drives even more consideration for the iconic brand,” said Jordan Zimmerman, founder and chairman of Zimmerman.

Yuengling's newest state is Texas, which it entered in August as part of the Molson Coors deal, which covers expansion beyond the 22-state footprint Yuengling had before the deal. The brewer's creative agency is Laughlin Constable.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

