Cross-platform audio listening is boosting ad potential

Notable change is happening in streaming and terrestrial listening as well. Total weekly listening shot up last year by 7 million to 176 million, a sum even beating 2020’s all-time high. Average weekly listening time jumped a full hour from 15 hours, 12 minutes to 16 hours, 14 minutes. ³

Grab the mic and go

With lowered barriers to entry and increased listener appetite for unique experiences, radio talents aren’t the only ones betting big on audio. Hollywood is, too. Here’s an example: I loved watching the television series “Succession.” HBO Max and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios have joined forces to give fans like me the behind-the-scenes view by creating the official “Succession Podcast” with host Kara Swisher. “Our viewers tell us that, more than with any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode,” said Joshua Walker, chief strategy officer at HBO Max.

Digital native creator Emma Chamberlain, called “the most talked about influencer in the world,” may have started her career with online video, but she clearly gets the importance of this audio revolution. In 2019, the now 21-year-old launched a weekly podcast with our Cadence13 Studio called “Anything Goes.” The show has proved to be a big hit not only with fans but also with brand sponsors.

Disruptor’s playbook for advertisers

Smart marketers understand you can disrupt but don’t interrupt. In the new attention economy, the question centers on finding the best approach to become part of the listener’s passions. The key is to tap into the power of total audio. Radio delivers the lion’s share of a listener’s time—71%—making it the king of the jungle when it comes to audience reach. Podcasts continue to hold the title for fastest growing audio channel. And streaming audio ad revenue jumped by 59% last year, outpacing increases in online video and search.

Multichannel audio campaigns are winning with brands at audio’s forefront. The trend shows no signs of slowing down. Demand for radio and digital combos have risen by 20% since 2019. Plus, multichannel audio campaigns work harder for marketers, who see a lower cost to convert with multichannel campaigns—38% lower than signal-channel audio buys. ⁴

The audio revolution is just warming up. At Audacy, the conversations we have with our advertising partners have never been more inspired or exciting. And we’re also looking ahead, strategizing on how to take advantage of the cutting-edge opportunities coming with Web3, NFT offerings and the metaverse.

¹ MRI Simmons Spring Doublebase USA Weighted by Population; Audacy Super Listeners = Audacy OTA listeners and have listened to a podcast in the last 30 days.

² Audacy Ad-Length Study, conducted by Veritonic, December 2021.

³ Edison Research and Triton Audio, The Infinite Dial, 2021.

⁴ IAB / PwC Ad Revenue Report, FY 2021.