DirecTV plants flag in ad marketplace, names chief advertising sales officer

DirecTV is planting its flag in the ad marketplace following its spin-off from AT&T last year with the appointment of Amy Leifer to chief advertising sales officer. This is a new role that will oversee the company’s in-house ad division and TV addressability solutions for brands and agencies.

Since 2011, Leifer has worked within AT&T, which until recently owned DirecTV. She moved to executive VP roles in operations at both Xandr, AT&T's ad tech unit, and WarnerMedia, when DirecTV was merged into those companies in April 2020. In her new role, Leifer will report to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

With the establishment of a new ad sales leader, DirecTV is focusing on its own portfolio of products and services following its spin-off from AT&T last year. Previously, Leifer oversaw the satellite company’s spot in the ad sales marketplace, which was grouped alongside WarnerMedia’s other products, including entertainment, news and HBO Max.

As of early 2021, DirecTV had lost more than a third of its subscribers since AT&T acquired it in 2015, according to Bloomberg.