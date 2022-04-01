Media

DirecTV plants flag in ad marketplace, names chief advertising sales officer

The pay-TV operator named Amy Leifer to the role following AT&T spin-off late last year
By Asa Hiken. Published on April 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Nielsen turmoil and TV measurement's future—everything brands need to know
Credit: Direct TV

DirecTV is planting its flag in the ad marketplace following its spin-off from AT&T last year with the appointment of Amy Leifer to chief advertising sales officer. This is a new role that will oversee the company’s in-house ad division and TV addressability solutions for brands and agencies.

Since 2011, Leifer has worked within AT&T, which until recently owned DirecTV. She moved to executive VP roles in operations at both Xandr, AT&T's ad tech unit, and WarnerMedia, when DirecTV was merged into those companies in April 2020. In her new role, Leifer will report to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

With the establishment of a new ad sales leader, DirecTV is focusing on its own portfolio of products and services following its spin-off from AT&T last year. Previously, Leifer oversaw the satellite company’s spot in the ad sales marketplace, which was grouped alongside WarnerMedia’s other products, including entertainment, news and HBO Max.

As of early 2021, DirecTV had lost more than a third of its subscribers since AT&T acquired it in 2015, according to Bloomberg.

More TV news
What AT&T-Time Warner decision means for advertising
Jeanine Poggi
AT&T to offload DirecTV via TPG deal at fraction of former price
Serena Williams is Wonder Woman in first campaign for DirecTV stream

Now that its ad business has returned in-house, DirecTV is hoping to work more closely with its clients in addressing their measurement needs, such as matching their data against that of DirecTV and forming custom audience segments. It will also focus on building out DirecTV Stream, its over-the-top service that was rebranded from AT&T TV.

The rise of streaming services has contributed to the fragmentation of TV viewing, driving brands to seek services that can measure the impact of their campaigns in a cross-platform fashion. This kind of flexibility will be top-of-mind for DirecTV going forward, said Leifer.

A brands' guide to the Nielsen turmoil

“We're going to be on different platforms, we're going to have multiple programmatic integrations…​​we're offering customized solutions that are easy to activate,” Leifer said.

AT&T still retains a 70% stake of DirecTV, with the remaining 30% owned by private equity company TPG. Since the spin-off, AT&T has shed even more of its media assets, including programming under WarnerMedia in a major deal with Discovery.

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Nielsen turmoil and TV measurement's future—everything brands need to know

Nielsen turmoil and TV measurement's future—everything brands need to know
Vizio introduces new ad format that brings viewers from TV to streaming

Vizio introduces new ad format that brings viewers from TV to streaming

Nielsen's new owners face pressure to measure better at lower cost

Nielsen's new owners face pressure to measure better at lower cost
Ad growth will slow due to Russia-Ukraine war—Magna forecast

Ad growth will slow due to Russia-Ukraine war—Magna forecast
Fox looks to help brands contextualize ad targeting amid crackdown on third-party data

Fox looks to help brands contextualize ad targeting amid crackdown on third-party data
NBCU certifies first round of Nielsen measurement alternatives

NBCU certifies first round of Nielsen measurement alternatives
20220314_nielsenPrivate_3x2

Nielsen rejects acquisition offer from private equity group
The stories behind Time’s ‘Resilience’ and ‘Agony’ Ukraine covers

The stories behind Time’s ‘Resilience’ and ‘Agony’ Ukraine covers