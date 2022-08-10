Disney+ reveals ad tier pricing ahead of December launch date

Hulu will receive a price increase as well, bumping its ad-tier price from $6.99 to match that of Disney+. Last month, the company announced an increase in ESPN+ subscription fees as well, from $6.99 to $9.99 a month. The Hulu and ESPN+ price hikes will go into effect on Aug. 23.

The announcement came with new offerings in Disney’s bundling options, including a price for just Hulu and Disney+, previously only available with ESPN+ as well. The duo of entertainment platforms with ads will cost $9.99 per month, or $6 in savings, and $12.99 with the addition of ESPN+—one dollar cheaper than its current trio bundle due to the advent of ads on Disney+.

The only price plan that will remain untouched is its premium, ad-free bundle—$19.99 monthly for all three services without interruptions.

Disney+ internationally reported 152.1 million subscribers, up 31% from 116 million year over year.

In May, Disney announced advertising policies for its Disney+ service, including a ban on political and alcohol ads as well as promotions from competitor entertainment studios. Ad breaks will average about four minutes per hour. Last month, Disney announced it had secured $9 billion in upfront commitments, of which 40% went to its streaming properties.