Media

Disney+ reveals ad tier pricing ahead of December launch date

Streamer unveils new pricing hierarchy and cross-platform bundles
By Parker Herren. Published on August 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital

Disney has been developing new ad products, like a data "clean room," for its streaming TV portfolio.

Credit: Disney

Disney+’s ad-supported subscription tier will launch on Dec. 8, the parent company announced today. 

The ad tier will replace the current Disney+ basic rate of $7.99 per month, bumping its ad-free offering to $10.99 monthly with the option to pay $109.99 annually. 

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement that the pricing and other changes across Disney’s digital portfolio “will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience.”

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

Hulu will receive a price increase as well, bumping its ad-tier price from $6.99 to match that of Disney+. Last month, the company announced an increase in ESPN+ subscription fees as well, from $6.99 to $9.99 a month. The Hulu and ESPN+ price hikes will go into effect on Aug. 23.

The announcement came with new offerings in Disney’s bundling options, including a price for just Hulu and Disney+, previously only available with ESPN+ as well. The duo of entertainment platforms with ads will cost $9.99 per month, or $6 in savings, and $12.99 with the addition of ESPN+—one dollar cheaper than its current trio bundle due to the advent of ads on Disney+.

The only price plan that will remain untouched is its premium, ad-free bundle—$19.99 monthly for all three services without interruptions.

Disney+ internationally reported 152.1 million subscribers, up 31% from 116 million year over year.

In May, Disney announced advertising policies for its Disney+ service, including a ban on political and alcohol ads as well as promotions from competitor entertainment studios. Ad breaks will average about four minutes per hour. Last month, Disney announced it had secured $9 billion in upfront commitments, of which 40% went to its streaming properties.

Media measurement blog

Tracking TV, social and digital updates
Click here

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital

Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital
Nielsen reveals national TV panel growth as talks of alternatives heat up

Nielsen reveals national TV panel growth as talks of alternatives heat up
Big Ten nearing $1 billion TV deal with Fox, CBS and NBC—report

Big Ten nearing $1 billion TV deal with Fox, CBS and NBC—report
Nielsen-sized TV panel for measurement rivals planned by VAB trade group

Nielsen-sized TV panel for measurement rivals planned by VAB trade group

Axios to sell itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million

Axios to sell itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million
Nielsen rivals tried by less than half of TV upfront advertisers, VAB survey finds

Nielsen rivals tried by less than half of TV upfront advertisers, VAB survey finds
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions signs multiyear deal with FuboTV

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions signs multiyear deal with FuboTV
Streaming TV and political advertising—inside the complicated shift from linear TV

Streaming TV and political advertising—inside the complicated shift from linear TV