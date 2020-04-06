Media

Episode 2 of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ is ridiculously wonderful

Emily Blunt, Robert De Niro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of ‘Hamilton’ guest star
By Simon Dumenco. Published on April 06, 2020.

Actor John Krasinski, as we previously reported, has launched an excellent new YouTube show, “Some Good News,” that delivers just that: sometimes touching, sometimes funny—and always deeply human—stories of people coming together to support each other during the global coronavirus pandemic. 

Episode 2, released on Sunday, raises the game—and makes clear that Krasinki has not only mastered the new WFH-show format, but is pretty much right up there with Tom Hanks when it comes to lovable, wholesome celebritydom. Like the premiere, the second “SGN” mimics the traditional TV-news-show format with anchor Krasinski, in suit coat and tie, sitting at a desk and moving from story to story, each illustrated with inset or full-screen stills and/or video clips.

Not only does the new episode deliver more stories of human goodness (you will find it impossible to remain dry-eyed), but some delightful guests in the form of Krasinki’s wife Emily Blunt and “meteorologist” Robert De Niro, as well Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of “Hamilton,” who (spoiler) perform live by Zoom to surprise a little girl (also on Zoom) who missed out on seeing the show due to the pandemic.

Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

