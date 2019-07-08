New York Magazine releases an entire Trump-free issue
New York Magazine wants you to buy its July 8-21 print issue because of what it doesn’t have. Per the promise of the coverline, it’s “An Entire Issue With Nothing About Trump!”—and indeed, other than that brief mention, the issue focuses on lots and lots of non-Trump things, starting with the summer-favorite star of the cover: The Swingle from Steve’s Authentic Key Lime Pies of Brooklyn (shot by David Williams).
In its caption on the Instagram drop of the cover, the magazine promotes more of what the issue does have:
One person you won’t find in the latest print edition of @nymag is Donald Trump. Our new Trump-free issue is instead packed with stories like Jessica Pressler with a behind-the-scenes look at the battle for Grace Church, as Brooklyn’s oldest nursery school tries to become a little less old-fashioned, while its students’ parents act like high schoolers; John H. Richardson profiling Ben Crump, the lawyer who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown Jr., Tamir Rice, Alesia Thomas, and Terence Crutcher, and worked on many less notorious Black Lives Matter cases; and Irin Carmon putting a spotlight on Shari Redstone, who is now sitting at the top of a $30 billion media empire.
The Trump-free release stands in stark contrast to the previous issue of the magazine, which featured a cover photo of writer E. Jean Carroll next to her quote reading “This is what I was wearing 23 years ago when Donald Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.” (The story behind that cover appears here.)