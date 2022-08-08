Nielsen rivals tried by less than half of TV upfront advertisers, VAB survey finds

The survey found 175 advertisers in all agreed to use or test new measurement solutions. Top advertiser categories for trying alternative currencies include automotive, packaged goods, telecommunications, quick service restaurants and pharmaceuticals. The new currencies are being tried across linear, streaming, connected TV and over-the-top formats alike.



NBC Universal reported in June that 40% of its upfront deals involved the use of non-Nielsen currencies (generally iSpot.tv, which NBCU certified as its alternative measurement provider). But the survey suggests that was toward the high end for the market.

The VAB task force decided to do the survey to get at the reality given sharply different industry narratives about how measurement currencies would change in the upfront, Sean Cunningham, CEO of the VAB, said.

“There was the theory that when the real process starts everyone would sort of revert back to legacy behavior,” he said. “And then there was the narrative that people were never going back.”



The survey suggests something in between—widespread experimentation with different currencies but relatively little deal volume written on non-Nielsen numbers. But considering the baseline last year was probably a low-single-digit percentage of national deals done using or experimenting with non-Nielsen measurements, this year shows a considerable uptick, he said.