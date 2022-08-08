Nielsen rivals tried by less than half of TV upfront advertisers, VAB survey finds

Nielsen alternative currencies got widespread experimentation but relatively little use to actually write deals in the just-concluded TV upfronts, a new survey by the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) Measurement Innovation Task Force suggests.
The VAB, which represents media companies, found 85% of networks reported they’re increasingly adopting new measurement providers. But even among the most active networks using Nielsen alternatives, less than half of their advertiser customers are trying them.
The survey findings covered 90% of TV ad revenue in the market, including major multi-network TV publishers and a majority of the single networks, according to the VAB. Over a quarter of the respondents—the most active users of new measurement providers—said between 25% and 49% of their upfront advertisers are using or testing a measurement option other than Nielsen, according to the VAB.