Peacock inks exclusive deal with WWE Network

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform will become the sole home of WrestleMania, pay-per-view events and more
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 25, 2021.
NBCUniversal expands deal with Twitter to reach global audiences
Credit: via WWE

Wrestling fans appear to have a new home base as Peacock and the WWE have finalized an agreement that will see the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service become the exclusive home of the WWE Network’s programming in the United States.

On March 18, fast-growing Peacock will debut its WWE content library that includes a 24/7 channel and on-demand content. Going forward, it will also be the sole portal for fans to access the WWE’s pay-per-view showdowns, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, as well as its original series and archive of past PPV match-ups.

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” says Nick Khan, the WWE’s president and chief revenue officer. 

The Peacock partnership will offer a “combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films and television programs,” as well as one original documentary each year from 2022, he adds.

While additional rollout details will be available closer to the WWE Network’s streaming launch in March, all of its content—including PPV events—is slated to be available via Peacock Premium, which costs users $4.99 per month, while its ad-free cousin Peacock Premium Plus goes for double that.

“WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond,” says Rick Cordella, executive VP and chief revenue officer at Peacock.

With the WWE Network deal finalized, coupled with last week’s news that NBCSN will be shutting down and shifting its programming to both the USA Network and Peacock, the NBCU-owned streaming platform seems poised to become one of the company’s live sports powerhouses.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

