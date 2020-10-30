After several years of price declines for broadcast TV’s biggest shows, advertisers paid substantial increases for 30 seconds of airtime in many returning series in the 2020-2021 season, according to Ad Age’s annual survey of media agencies.
Of 80 returning series on the big four broadcast networks and The CW tracked by Ad Age, 38 saw the cost for a 30-second commercial increase and another 22 were flat compared with last year. Only 21 saw their price decrease on a year-over-year basis.
Not even the pandemic could deflate the cost to advertise in the National Football League. As the country yearned for live sports amid lockdowns, advertisers spent $783,718 for a 30-second spot in NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on average, a 14% jump from last season. This is also a new record for the cost of the Sunday-night matchup since Ad Age began compiling the data and comes after several seasons where it seemed the franchise had hit a plateau.
The pent-up demand for live sports certainly had marketers willing to pay a pretty penny for football. Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” also saw a 16% increase, averaging $624,626 for 30 seconds of airtime, compared with $540,090 last year.
But ratings for the NFL have not been as strong as the demand would suggest as the simultaneous return of multiple sports leagues seemed to have cannibalized viewership to an extent.
